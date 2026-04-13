Red Wings Announce Performance Center Partnership with Wegmans

Published on April 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are proud to announce a new partnership with WEGMANS FOOD MARKETS, naming the club's player development facility the WEGMANS RED WINGS PERFORMANCE CENTER AT ESL BALLPARK.

The partnership brings together two organizations deeply rooted in the Rochester community, united by a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and investing in people. The Performance Center, located adjacent to ESL Ballpark, serves as an in-season training and development hub for Red Wings players, staff, and visiting organizations, as well as an off-season state-of-the-art training facility for the Rochester community.

"This partnership is another example of what makes Rochester so special," said Red Wings President, CEO, and COO NAOMI SILVER. "Wegmans has long been a leader in our community, and their support of the now Wegmans Red Wings Performance Center ensures that we can continue to invest in our players and provide meaningful experiences for our fans and partners."

"Wegmans is honored to partner with the Rochester Red Wings in supporting a space dedicated to growth, development, and community," said DEANA PERCASSI, Wegmans Vice President of Community Engagement and Communication. "We're proud to support a facility that advances player development while creating meaningful opportunities for local youth, families, and the broader Rochester community."

The Wegmans Red Wings Performance Center at ESL Ballpark features state-of-the-art training amenities, including two HitTrax batting cages, pitching mounds, a full strength-and-conditioning room, and technology-driven performance tools designed to support player development at every level. In addition to serving the Red Wings and Washington Nationals player pipeline, the facility plays host to community events, youth programming, and local partnerships throughout the off-season.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Wegmans, a company that represents the very best of Rochester," said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON. "Their commitment to quality, community, and people aligns perfectly with what we strive to build every day within our organization. The Wegmans Red Wings Performance Center will continue to be a place where players grow, develop, and prepare to reach the highest level."

Since its opening in March 2025, the Wegmans Red Wings Performance Center at ESL Ballpark has become a cornerstone of the Red Wings' commitment to player development and organizational excellence. With Wegmans' support, the facility will continue to evolve, providing enhanced resources for athletes while expanding opportunities for community engagement and programming. Through a series of community initiatives tied to the Performance Center and the team's season, Wegmans and the Red Wings will support local nonprofit organizations, youth sports programs, and hunger-relief efforts that address critical needs across the region.

The Wegmans Red Wings Performance Center at ESL Ballpark further strengthens the organization's mission to combine baseball excellence with community impact, building upon Rochester's legacy as one of Minor League Baseball's most storied and community-driven franchises.

For more information, visit RedWingsBaseball.com or follow the team on social media.







International League Stories from April 13, 2026

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