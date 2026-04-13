Garrett Named International League Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-hander Braxton Garrett has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 7-13, Minor League Baseball announced Monday. Garrett is the first Jumbo Shrimp pitcher to earn a weekly honor in during the 2026 campaign.

In his third start of the season, Garrett fired 6.0 no-hit innings with six strikeouts against just one walk. He needed only 66 pitches against the Norfolk Tides Sunday afternoon. Thus far in 2026, the southpaw has totaled 15.1 innings while allowing just one run (one earned run) on four hits with five walks against 17 strikeouts. He's also held opponents to a mere .082 batting average against. Garrett's 15.1 innings ranks seventh in the International and his 17 strikeouts are tied for 14th.

A native of Foley, Alabama, the 28-year-old pitcher has spent his entire career in the Marlins organization. A first-round pick in the 2016 MLB draft, Garrett first pitched in Jacksonville in 2019 when the team was the Miami's Double-A affiliate in the Southern League.

He made his MLB debut on September 13, 2020 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Garrett spun five innings, allowing just one run on three hits with two walks against six strikeouts and earned his first career win.

Garrett has pitched with Jacksonville in parts of three of the last five seasons while spending most of those seasons with the Miami Marlins.







International League Stories from April 13, 2026

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