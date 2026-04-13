Omaha's John Rave Named International League Player of the Week

Published on April 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Minor League Baseball has announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Omaha Storm Chasers outfielder John Rave was named the International League Player of the Week for his performance the week of April 6 to 12.

Rave went 9-for-19 (.474 average) at the plate during Omaha's road series against the Iowa Cubs. The outfielder connected for 3 doubles and 2 home runs with a league-leading 18 total bases and 9 RBI in his five games against the Chicago Cubs affiliate. He also posted a league-best .500 on-base percentage, .947 slugging percentage and 1.447 OPS, while adding 2 stolen bases, 3 walks and three multi-hit games in the series.

In his fifth Triple-A season, Rave is hitting .319 (15-for-47) with a .996 OPS through 13 games in 2026. He leads Omaha with 15 hits, 12 walks and 26 total bases, while pacing the club in average, on-base percentage (.443), slugging percentage (.553) and OPS.

Originally selected by Kansas City in the 5 th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Illinois State, Rave made his Major League debut in May 2025 and appeared in 72 games for the Royals last season. Since reaching the Triple-A level in 2022, the 28-year-old has played in 285 games with Omaha. This marks Rave's first career Player of the Week honor; he was previously named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star (2021), an Arizona Fall League Rising Star (2022) and Omaha's Player of the Year (2024).

Rave is the first Storm Chasers player to earn a weekly award this season after Omaha claimed a league-leading six weekly honors in 2025.

Left-hander Braxton Garrett of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) was named the International League Pitcher of the Week after tossing 6.0 hitless, scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts Sunday against Norfolk.







International League Stories from April 13, 2026

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