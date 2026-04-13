Homestand Highlights: Wings Host Buffalo April 14-19

Published on April 13, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings host the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays' top affiliate) at ESL Ballpark April 14-19. The Homestand Highlights are presented by the New York Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available 24/7 at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-WING (9464), or in person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday.

TUESDAY, APRIL 14 vs. BUFFALO BISONS

Gates open at 5 PM, game time 6:05 PM

HALF-PRICED TICKET TUESDAY: 100-Level and 200 -Level tickets available for half-price, presented by M&T Bank.

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS: Chef's Special - Chicken Wings with Buffalo Sauce at Black Angus...Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Meatballs in a Cup at Home Plate...Mozzarella Sticks, Peach Cobbler Pie with Ice Cream at Batter Up.

* WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 vs. BUFFALO BISONS*

Gates open at noon, game time 1:05 PM

JACKIE ROBINSON DAY The baseball trailblazer will be honored during a pre-game ceremony.

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS: Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Meatballs in a Cup at Home Plate...Buffalo Chicken Calzone at Mama Mittsy's...Ham & Swiss Burger with Caramelized Onion and Dijon Mayo at Black Angus.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16 vs. BUFFALO BISONS

Gates open at 5 PM, game time 6:05 PM

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: The Red Wings will play as the Rochester Plates for all Thursday night games this season. Click here for the Team Store Rochester Plates page.

COLLEGE NIGHT: College students with ID get a $16 ticket and $5 in Diamond Dollars (can be used at concessions or the Team Store), presented by St. John Fisher University.

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS: Boneless Wings at Batter Up... Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Meatballs in a Cup at Home Plate...Eggs Benedict Burger at Black Angus.

THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR: Third Base Dugout Bar with $2 Bud and Bud Light from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17 vs. BUFFALO BISONS

Gates open at 5 PM, game time 6:05 PM

FORD FRIDAY: The latest Ford vehicles will be on display in front of the ballpark, with plenty of Ford giveaway items happening during the game.

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS: Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Meatballs in a Cup at Home Plate...Cheese Ball Burger at Black Angus - Burger dusted with crushed cheese balls, topped with nacho cheese and bacon, served with crushed cheese ball-dusted fries and a skewered cheese ball on a bun.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18 vs. BUFFALO BISONS

Gates open at noon, game time 1:05 PM

DISABILITY AND SENSORY AWARENESS AND ACCEPTANCE DAY presented by Best Buddies in Western New York. We welcome fans who have experienced intellectual and developmental disabilities and their support systems to the ballpark. This day includes lower volume levels throughout the ballpark...no flashing or strobing video board animations...fans are asked not to bring noisemakers to the game...a safe zone in the suite level will be open all game long for those in need of a quiet reprieve from the game...for information on group tickets for this game, please call 454-1001, ext. 3033.

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS: Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Meatballs in a Cup at Home Plate...Animal Cracker Ice Cream Nachos at Batter Up.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19 vs. BUFFALO BISONS

Gates open at noon, game time 1:05 PM

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB DAY: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. Help us celebrate the 100th season of the Knot Hole Kids Club! In 2026, every Sunday home game will be a Knot Hole Kids Club game. Click here for Knot Hole Kids Club membership information.

BUS DRIVERS' APPRECIATION DAY: Presented by Leonard Bus Sales, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game, kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans.

iSMASH ROCHESTER AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign in a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by iSmash Rochester.

FOOD SPECIALS: Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Meatballs in a Cup at Home Plate... Garlic Cheese Bread with Marinara at Mama Mittsy's.







International League Stories from April 13, 2026

Homestand Highlights: Wings Host Buffalo April 14-19 - Rochester Red Wings

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