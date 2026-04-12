Lara Leads Red Wings to Shutout Victory over Lehigh Valley

Published on April 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Kicking off a warm April weekend, the Rochester Red Wings (7-7) defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (9-5) in a shutout victory 5-0. RHP Andry Lara dominated for 5.0 innings without allowing a run on the mound, while striking out five. RF Dylan Crews turned in a multi-hit night going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, while DH Abimelec Ortiz logged his third multi-RBI performance of the season.

The first action of the game began in the top of the third. After two quick outs, former No. 2 overall pick RF Dylan Crews showed off his 80 grade speed with an infield single, and wasted no time stealing second. This brought DH Abimelec Ortiz to the plate, who hit his eighth RBI of the season (tied for the team lead with Dylan Crews) with a double off the right field wall. A groundout sent the inning to the bottom half with Rochester holding a 1-0 lead.

Pitching dominated the next few innings, until the top of the sixth when Venezuelan 1B Andrés Chaparro pulled a cutter with one out that left that bat at 109.9 MPH for his first homer of the season, and the hardest hit homer by a Red Wing in 2026. Rochester threatened to score again, but a strikeout ended the top of the sixth with the visitors ahead 2-0.

The Red Wings offense kept it rolling in the sixth after a perfect inning from their pitching staff. CF Christian Franklin smoked a liner that deflected off the pitcher for a single, and LF Robert Hassell III correctly challenged a strike call to overturn it to ball four. This brought Dylan Crews to the plate, who hit a double into the left-center field gap to score Franklin and move Hassell III to third. Abimelec Ortiz kept the rally going with a sacrifice grounder that advanced both runners, scoring Hassell III and making the score 4-0 Rochester. Crews used his speed once again to manufacture a run, scoring on a wild pitch for the third run of the inning. A popout retired the side at a 5-0 ballgame in favor of Rochester.

The rest of the game showed both sides threatening, with a runner getting on base each half-inning until the bottom of the ninth. RHP Eddy Yean retired the side in order and secured the Red Wings' 5-0 victory in Allentown.

Andry Lara got the start for Rochester tonight, and made the most of it. The 23-year-old logged 5.0 innings of shutout baseball, allowing two hits and walking one, while tacking on five strikeouts. RHP Julian Fernandez replaced Lara in the sixth, and hurled a perfect inning with a strikeout. RHP Jackson Rutledge was called on for the seventh and ran into some traffic. A leadoff single and passed ball put a runner on second with no outs, and a deep fly ball to center moved him to third. The former first round pick escaped the inning with no harm after forcing a strikeout and groundout. Eddy Yean came on in the eighth and closed out the game, continuing his scoreless streak in the month of April to 5.1 innings, striking out three and walking one.

RHP Andry Lara takes Player of the Game honors for Rochester Saturday night. The Coro, Venezuela native earned his second career Triple-A win and first since 8/8/2025 at Norfolk with a final line of 5.0 innings pitched, five strikeouts, two hits, and one walk. This was the longest outing of his career without allowing a run since 9/6/2024 with Double-A Harrisburg, and the first time he's logged 5.0 shutout innings in Triple-A.

The final game of this road trip for Rochester will see RHP Riley Cornelio square off against Texas native LHP Tucker Davidson at 1:15 p.m. tomorrow afternoon. The Red Wings will look to win their third-straight series at Coca-Cola Park (tied series 3-3 from 8/20-25 in 2024). First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.







International League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.