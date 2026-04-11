Bisons Shut out Syracuse 5-0 on Saturday Afternoon

Published on April 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons used early offense and a successful pitch challenge to defeat the Syracuse Mets 5-0 on Saturday afternoon at Sahlen Field. It was the second shutout victory of the week for Buffalo, as well as the series clinching victory.

Josh Kasevich put Buffalo on the scoreboard early with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. The infielder's first home run of the season gave the team a 1-0 lead over Syracuse. It would be one of two extra-base hits for Kasevich in his first two at-bats. Kasevich collected his second RBI of the game with an RBI double in the third inning that scored Yohendrick Piñango. The outfielder walked before the RBI extra-base hit that doubled the lead to 2-0.

A successful challenge by Eloy Jimenez in the bottom of the third extended the inning and allowed the Bisons to improve their lead over Syracuse. Jimenez walked with two outs ahead of Charles McAdoo RBI base hit. Riley Tirotta followed with an RBI base hit as well that increased the Bisons lead to 4-0. All four runs were scored against Syracuse starter Carl Edwards Jr.

CJ Van Eyk made his third start of the season for Buffalo and pitched six innings. The right-hander scattered just two hits while allowing one walk and striking out one. It was Van Eyk's first quality start of the season and the first for a Bisons pitcher of the year.

An error with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning was capitalized on by Buffalo and increased the lead over the Mets. CJ Stubbs reached on an error and scored on a Piñango RBI double for a 5-0 lead through six innings.

A pair of relievers combined to complete the final three innings for the Bisons. Chase Lee pitched two scoreless innings after Van Eyk's effort. The right-hander picked up a strikeout while allowing one hit and a walk. Jesse Hahn pitched a scoreless ninth inning to preserve the shutout victory for Buffalo.

The Bisons and Mets will conclude their six-game series at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday at Sahlen Field. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 12:45 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire.







International League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.