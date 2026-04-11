Mets Get Blanked by Bisons in 5-0 Loss Saturday

Published on April 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets pitcher Nick Burdi

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets pitcher Nick Burdi(Syracuse Mets)

Buffalo, NY - The Syracuse Mets were held off the scoreboard and fell to the Buffalo Bisons, 5-0, on Saturday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Buffalo (7-7) struck first in the bottom of the first inning when Josh Kasevich launched a solo home run to left-center field, giving the Bisons a 1-0 lead.

Buffalo added on in the third. After a leadoff walk by Yohendrick Pinango, Kasevich doubled to bring him home. Later in the inning, back-to-back RBI singles by Charles McAdoo and Riley Tirotta extended the lead to 4-0.

The Bisons added one more run in the sixth inning. Following an error, Pinango doubled to score a run and make it a 5-0 ballgame.

Syracuse (6-8) had limited opportunities throughout the afternoon. The Mets' best chance came in the third inning when Yonny Hernández doubled and advanced to third, but Syracuse was unable to bring him home.

On the mound, Carl Edwards Jr. started for Syracuse and was tabbed with the loss. The righty allowed four runs on four hits with three strikeouts. Nick Burdi tossed a scoreless fourth inning with one strikeout. Dan Hammer faced eight batters across the sixth and seventh innings, allowing no runs. Alex Carrillo pitched the eighth inning and struck out three of the five batters he faced.

Syracuse wraps up its series with Buffalo on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

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International League Stories from April 11, 2026

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