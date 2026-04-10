Back and Forth Battle Gives Syracuse First Win of Week at Buffalo Thursday
Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Buffalo, NY - The Syracuse Mets held on late to edge the Buffalo Bisons, 5-4, on Thursday afternoon at Sahlen Field.
After a scoreless first inning, Syracuse (6-6) broke through in the second. Cristian Pache launched a solo home run to left field, his first of the season, putting the Mets in front, 1-0.
The Mets added to their lead in the fourth inning. Christian Arroyo doubled to start the frame, and Ryan Clifford followed with an RBI double to make it 2-0. Soon after, Pache reached on an error, allowing Clifford to score, and Hayden Senger reached on another error that brought home Pache, stretching the advantage to 4-0.
Buffalo (5-7) rallied in the sixth. After a pair of baserunners reached, RJ Schreck singled to score a run. Later in the inning, Ryan McCarty lined a two-run single, and a throwing error brought him around to score, tying the game, 4-4.
Syracuse answered in the seventh inning. Pache doubled to begin the frame, moved into scoring position on a throwing error, and came home on a sacrifice fly by Jackson Cluff, giving the Mets a 5-4 lead.
On the mound, Christian Scott started and delivered five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Joey Gerber picked up the win by tossing 1.2 IP, allowed 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB and recorded 1 K. Ryan Lambert tossed a clean eighth inning, earning the hold. In the ninth, Jonathan Pintaro struck out two and secured the save to close out the win.
Syracuse continues its series with Buffalo on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
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Syracuse Mets pitcher Christian Scott
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