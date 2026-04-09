Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights, April 14-19

Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2026 season continues at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14 with a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, that runs through Sunday, April 19 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, April 14, 2026, 11:05 a.m. (Gates open at 10 a.m.)

Stahl Meyer Two for Tuesday, presented by Stahl Meyer: Enjoy two hot dogs for $2 during each Tuesday home game! Redeem this offer at All American Jax, Southern Fried Freebird, Pinstripe Parlor, and Grab and Go!

Education Day, presented by Everbank: School kids from the First Coast are invited to come out for a day of FUN at the ballpark! For more information or to reserve your spot, contact marc@jaxshrimp.com or lindsay@jaxshrimp.com. **Alcohol is prohibited on the concourse today.** **Alcohol can be consumed in the PNC Home Plate Club, Wheelhouse Lounge, Haskell Suite Level or inside the Harbour Hall.**

Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Jackie Robinson Day: Celebrating the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson, who paved the way for many baseball players!

Charity Begins at Home, featuring First Coast Habitat for Humanity: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and First Coast Habitat for Humanity as they raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.

Wear it Home Wednesday, presented by Ambetter Health and Prime Shrimp: Be one of the first 500 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. to get a "Breaking Barriers" t-shirts, presented by Ambetter Health and Prime Shrimp. **1 giveaway per person, NOT per ticket** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.**

Thursday, April 16, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Ascension St. Vincents Military Appreciation Night: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Ascension St. Vincents for Military Appreciation Night as they provide complimentary tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans, former military members and their dependents. Complimentary tickets may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or day of the game.

Thirsty Thursday presented by Coors Light: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.

Friday, April 17, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites Happy Hour, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites Happy Hour with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave (runs from gates open - 7:30 p.m.).

Red Shirt Friday: Staff will wear red this Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office.

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

Record Store Night: Come out to support Bruiser Records, the night before National Record Store Day! They will be selling records, merch and more on the concourse!

Saturday, April 18, 2026, 6:35 p.m. (Plaza Party at 4 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Jumbo Shrimp Plaza Party: Join the Jumbo Shrimp in the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza for the first regular season plaza party. The Main Gate on Georgia St. will open at 4 p.m. for the pregame plaza party. Pregame food and beverage will be available at Scampi's Cove as well as the Dock Bar. Plus the centerfield merchandise store will be open.

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Florida State College at Jacksonville & VyStar Credit Union: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks !

Replica Jersey Giveaway, presented by Florida State College at Jacksonville & VyStar Credit Union: Be sure to get to the ballpark early and be one of the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. to receive a replica Triple-A National Championship jersey! **1 giveaway per person, NOT per ticket** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.**

Sunday, April 19, 2026, 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1 p.m.)

Bark n Brew: Bark n Brew is back! Join the Jumbo Shrimp for their pregame dog-friendly craft beer fest. For just $37, fans will receive unlimited beer sampling from 11a-1p plus a ticket to the game. Breweries scheduled to appear: Ruby Beach, Congaree and Penn, Southern Swells, Aardwold, Veterans United, New Belgium, MillerCoors, Fishweir, Green Room, Coppertail, Boston Beer, Stateside, Yuengling and Ink Factory. *Ticket offers cannot be combined* For Bark n Brew tickets, head to: https://www.gofevo.com/event/Bark7.

First Coast Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day: The Jumbo Shrimp and First Coast Veterinary Specialists & Emergency welcome you and your canine companion to VyStar Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. **Dogs are prohibited from Section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge, Haskell Suite Level, PNC Home Plate Club and the Harbour Hall presented by Harbour Dental Care.

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Visit the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza where we will host pre-game catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates have opened. Plus, each Sunday will feature complimentary **pre-game** face painting and balloon animals!

Kids Round the Bases, presented by Goodwill Industries of North Florida: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear!

Youth Sports Day: The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to welcome youth sports groups from all over North Florida for a fun day of baseball and recognition. To get your team in on the action, email codyb@jaxshrimp.com.







International League Stories from April 9, 2026

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