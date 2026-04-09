Bisons Defeated by Syracuse 5-4 on Thursday Afternoon

Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons made a mid-game comeback, but the Syracuse Mets were able to recover and defeat Buffalo 5-4 on Thursday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Syracuse was able to open the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the second inning. Christian Pache drove his first homer of the season to left field for a 1-0 lead in the second. It was the veteran outfielder's first home run of the season.

The Mets extended the lead with three runs in the top of the fourth, thanks in part to a pair of errors by the Bisons defense. Christian Arroyo reached base with a double and scored one batter later thanks to a Ryan Clifford RBI double. Clifford moved to third on a ground ball on the infield then scored when the throw to retire Pache was wide of first. Pache eventually scored on an error as well for a 4-0 Syracuse lead.

Michael Plassmeyer opened for Buffalo in what was a bullpen game. The left-hander pitched the first two innings, allowing one run on the Pache solo home run. He also recorded a strikeout. Jorge Alcala allowed three runs to score, but only one run was earned thanks to a pair of errors while he was on the mound.

The Bisons were able to break through and tie the game at four in the bottom of the sixth inning. Each of the first three batters reached base and scored for Buffalo. Yohendrick Piñango's but base hit lead off the inning, he scored on an RJ Schreck base hit. Schreck and Eloy Jimenez also scored on Ryan McCarty's two-out base hit to right field that trimmed the deficit to a run, 4-3. McCarty scored when a ground ball by Josh Rivera was misplayed to tie the game 4-4.

However, Syracuse was able to re-take the lead thanks in part to another extra-base hit by Pache. His lead-off double started at the top of the seventh. He scored two batters later thanks to a sacrifice fly by Jackson Cluff for a 5-4 advantage.

The Mets bullpen was able to hold on for the one-run victory. The two teams will meet on Friday afternoon for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch at Sahlen Field. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 12:45 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire.







International League Stories from April 9, 2026

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