SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 9, 2026

Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Durham Bulls (2-8) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (7-3)

April 9, 2026 | Game 11 | Home Game 2 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Marcus Johnson (No Record) vs #22 RH Brendan Beck (1-0, 1.93)

Johnson (w/ MTG -AA): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO, 20 P

Beck (4/1 @ ROC): 4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 HR, 0 BB, 6 SO, 72 P

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders manufactured a come from behind win, 7-6, over the Durham Bulls on their opening night at PNC Field. Every player in the starting nine recorded either a run batted in or a run scored to contribute to the victory.

A pitcher's duel ensued from the start as both Yerry De Los Santos and Logan Workman dialed up their offerings. De Los Santos worked 2.2 innings of clean work allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out five. RailRiders Zach Messinger entered to finish the third frame and allowed a pair of runs in the fourth. An RBI triple from Durham's Dom Keegan and a sacrifice fly gave them an early advantage. The Bulls tacked on three more in the fourth thanks to three singles, an error, and a balk. Bradley Hanner came in to pitch the sixth inning. Jacob Melton of the Bulls opened the frame with a base knock and promptly stole second and third. He scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Logan Davidson. It was 6-0 Durham.

In the bottom half, the RailRiders mounted their comeback. Spencer Jones worked a leadoff walk and moved to scoring position on a Seth Brown single. Jones plated the first run of the game for SWB by scoring on a wild pitch. An RBI double from Paul DeJung gave the RailRiders their second.

After Hanner sat down the side 1-2-3, SWB was back for more. Jasson Domínguez reached on an error by MLB rehabber Gavin Lux. Max Schuemann earned a walk and the pair stole bags to get into scoring position. Again, the RailRiders sent a runner home on a wild pitch and they were able to add another thanks to a sacrifice fly from Yanquiel Fernández. SWB trailed just 6-4 after seven. The home team completed their comeback and more during the eighth frame. Ernesto Martínez Jr. got a base on balls and another Bulls error put DeJung aboard. Two separate balks from reliever Luis Guerrero (L, 0-1)(BS, 1) pushed the fifth and sixth runners across home to tie things up. But it was the sacrifice fly from Oswaldo Cabrera that gave the RailRiders a 7-6 advantage.

Kervin Castro (S, 2) came on in the ninth and, after allowing the tying run aboard, induced two groundouts for his second save of the season. Danny Watson (W, 1-0) took the win, his first of the season. Durham's Workman went five quiet frames allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out eight.

NEWS AND NOTES

CASTRO'S COMMAND- Reliever Kervin Castro has been stellar for the RailRiders, proving why he is on the Yankees 40-man roster. He recorded his second save of the season last night while shutting down the Bulls in the ninth inning. In four total appearances, the righty has tossed 6.0 clean innings allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out three. Last season, Castro held a 1.53 earned run average in 35 appearances out of the bullpen for SWB.

BECK ON THE BUMP - Yankees #22 prospect Brendan Beck is fifth in the International League with 15 strikeouts in just two starts. The righty has not issued a walk or hit a batter, making sure that no free passes were allowed. Beck holds a 1.93 ERA with just two earned runs on six hits.

DEJA VU - The RailRilders home opener has not been friendly to them in the past two seasons. And now for the third straight year the team has had to postpone their first game of the season at PNC Field. In the last two seasons, the team took losses at home but this year the turned it around. After facing a 6-0 deficit, the team overcame and won by a run in the eighth inning.

BALK CITY - Last night there were three total balks in the game and all three scored runs. Zach Messinger had a disengagement violation to allow Gavin Lux to score in the fifth inning for a Durham 5-0 lead. Later in the game however, Luis Guerrero balked twice allowing both Ernesto Martínez Jr and Paul DeJung to come across the plate for the tying runs of the game.

ON THE MOVE- The team got to work on the basepaths Wednesday night with three steals, tied for their most in a single game thus far. Max Schuemann, Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones all recorded a swipe to add to the team's total tally of ten. Domínguez leads the team with three on the season.

PITCHING NOTES- SWB pitching has had impressive control and command this summer. The RailRiders have issued just 46 walks to their 87 strikeouts, one of the best comparisons in Triple-A. In addition, and I am hesitant to bring attention to this; the pitchers have given up just five home runs. This is the second least in the International League to Nashville who has only allowed one.







International League Stories from April 9, 2026

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