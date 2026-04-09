Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 9 at Lehigh Valley

Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (6-5) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (7-4)

Thursday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Mitchell Parker (1-1, 4.66) vs. RHP Alan Rangel (1-0, 0.84)

BACON BITS: In the second of the six-game road trip to face Lehigh Valley, Rochester rode the bats of 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO and LF ANDREW PINCKNEY to a 6-3 victory...Chaparro knocked in a run in back-to-back at bats, while Pinckney hit a three-run shot for his first homer of the year to break the game open in the sixth...last week's International League Pitcher of the Week LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ followed up his 10 strikeout performance with a strong outing of 5.0 innings while allowing two en route to his second consecutive victory...Rochester looks to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over Lehigh Valley Thursday night, where the Red Wings will send LHP MITCHELL PARKER to the mound, and the IronPigs will counter with RHP Alan Rangel...

The Red Wings are now 4-1 on the road in 2026.

COCA-COLA (PARK) > PEPSI: LF ANDREW PINCKNEY went 1-for-4 in last night's affair in Allentown, clubbing his first homer of the season that capped off a five-run sixth for Rochester...in his professional career, the Alabama native has hit four home runs at Coca-Cola Park, tied for his most at any stadium outside of ESL Ballpark (Truist Field in CLT)...his homer last night was the hardest-hit of those four homers, leaving the bat at 105.8 MPH...

21 of Pinckney's 33 career homers have come since the start of 2025.

CHA-PAR-RO FOR THE COURSE: 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO recorded the Red Wings only multi-hit performance last night, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles, and a run scored...he has now logged a hit in three consecutive games, while recording two RBI in back-to-back contests...the last time he recorded multiple RBI in back-to-back games was 7/27-30 with Rochester in 2025, when he accomplished the feat in three-straight.

NIGHT NIGHT: After last night's victory, the Red Wings are now a perfect 5-0 during night games this season...in those games, Rochester's pitching staff ranks among the top five in the International League in batting average against (1st, .172), WHIP (2nd, 1.20), saves (2nd, 3), and holds (T-3rd, 4)...

The Red Wings are the only Triple-A or MLB team without a loss at night this season.

ALVA-RISE: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ picked up his second win of the season, and 25th in his MiLB career last night...the Cal Poly product allowed two earned on two hits across 5.0 full innings, while striking out six and walking three...Alvarez has allowed just three combined hits across his last two starts (10.0 IP), limiting opponents to a .091 batting average (3-for-33) with a 0.70 WHIP, 16 strikeouts and 1.80 ERA (2 ER/10.0 IP)...16 strikeouts since his second start of the season on 4/2 leads all Triple-A pitchers and ranks third in professional baseball, behind High-A Eugene (SF) LHP Tyler Switalski (17), and former Red Wings and Nationals southpaw MacKenzie Gore (18)...

In 2025 with Rochester, Alvarez picked up his second win in his 23rd start of the season on 8/14 vs. SYR.

MÖTLEY CREW(S): RF DYLAN CREWS reached base three times on Wednesday, going 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a stolen base...the former No. 2 overall pick has now notched a hit in five-straight games, the longest active streak on the team...he joins OF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN (5 G) and INF TREY LIPSCOMB (5 G) as the only Red Wings to tally a hit in at least five consecutive games this season...

This is the second time in his professional career that Crews has logged at least one hit, two walks, and a stolen base in a single game, with the first coming on 3/28 at JAX.

NO FLY ZONE: Rochester has made just three errors to this point in the season, which is the fewest among all Triple-A teams, and is the fewest through 11 games for the Red Wings since at least 2004...INF PHILLIP GLASSER and INF ZACK SHORT are the two leaders in assists for the club, with 17 and 15, respectively...

The last time Rochester logged the fewest errors in the International League was 2016 (80).

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2011: On this day 15 years ago, Rochester out-dueled Scranton/WB 7-6 in a 12 inning thriller, capped off by a walkoff solo homer from 1B JEFF BAILEY ...SS TREVOR PLOUFFE slugged two homers in the contest, finishing 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI, three runs scored, and a walk, the second of three times he would hit multiple homers with the Red Wings.







International League Stories from April 9, 2026

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