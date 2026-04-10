Julks and Jung Home Runs Lead Toledo to Victory over St. Paul

Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens (5-7) defeated the St. Paul Saints (4-7) on Thursday, April 9, winning 5-3 on a rainy game day at Fifth Third Field.

Following a tight 13-inning battle last night at home, tonight's 8.5-inning game was highlighted by Corey Julks and Jace Jung smashing the first home runs at Fifth Third Field this season, landing them and the Hens victory in game 3 vs. the Saints.

Both teams had a slow start offensively in the 1st inning, a few flyouts and groundouts kept the score at 0 until inning 2. Starting pitcher Ty Madden found his rhythm in the 2nd earning his first strikeout of the day, only after St. Paul put the first run on the board. (0-1)

The Hens' slow offensive showing continued until the 3rd inning when Corey Julks went yard smashing the inaugural home run of the 2026 season and tying the game at 1.

Madden picked up some heat in the 4th, striking out his third batter of the day to hold the visitors at 1. At the top of the 5th, catcher Eduardo Valencia challenged a pitch call which was overturned and resulted in another strikeout for Madden. He finished his 5-inning campaign with 5 strikeouts, allowing 3 hits, 1 run, and 1 walk.

The Saints switched arms in the home half of the 5th, but that didn't stop Julks from popping a single right up the center that bounced off the pitcher and second baseman. Cal Stevenson singled to follow, putting Hens on first and second. Max Burt doubled to left field earning the go ahead run for the home team (2-1), and left runners on second and third. Ben Malgeri then got walked to load the bases. When Max Clark stepped up to the plate, he added to his 10-game hit streak, smashing double number 8 of the year, this one a 2RBI double, to give the Hens a 3-run advantage. (4-1)

Drew Sommers replaced Madden on the mound in the 6th and the opponent added its 2nd run to the board off a double to left field. (4-2)

A Jace Jung home run bomb off the bat in the 6th added another to the home team lead (5-2). A home run sandwich sealed the victory for Toledo in game 3 and the Mud Hens bullpen continued to impress. Jack Little, Tyler Mattison, and Burch Smith each pitched 1 inning, allowing no runs; as well as 2, 1, and 2 strikeouts, respectively. Smith snagged his first save of the season, while starting pitcher Ty Madden got the win.

Looking Ahead

Home opening week continues Friday, April 10, as the Mud Hens seek another win for their record. First pitch is at 7:05p.m for game 4 vs. the Saints.

Notables

B. Smith - 1.0IP, 0R, 0H, 2K, S

C. Julks - 2/3, 2R (1HR), 1RBI, 1BB

J. Jung - 1/3, 1HR, 1RBI, 1BB

M. Burt - 1/3, 1R, 1RBI







International League Stories from April 9, 2026

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