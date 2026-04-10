Charlotte Comes Close But Redbirds Hang on Late

Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights ran into some tough luck on Thursday night against the Memphis Redbirds. It seemed as if every big moment in the game went against the home team, and Charlotte also lost their starting shortstop to a mid-game injury. Despite the adversity, the Knights had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning, yet a ripped line drive that was caught ended the contest - another bad break.

The Memphis Redbirds pushed a run across in the second, third, fourth, and sixth innings. All four runs came courtesy of a two-out base hit. Those clutch at-bats were key for the visitors, but it was also Memphis' defense that kept the Knights from turning the momentum their way.

Charlotte's lone run came in the bottom of the third inning when LaMonte Wade Jr. doubled home Mario Camilletti. Wade Jr. notched three hits, including two doubles, from the leadoff spot. The rest of the Knights bats were also effective. Unfortunately, the Redbirds turned four double-plays to consistently keep Charlotte off the scoreboard.

In the top of the sixth, William Bergolla Jr. and Sam Antonacci collided in left field which forced Bergolla Jr. to leave the game. Antonacci remained in the contest and notched a hit in his final at-bat.

Doug Nikhazy recorded six strikeouts in the Charlotte Knights debut. The bullpen also pitched well with Tyler Gilbert, Chase Plymell, and Adisyn Coffey combining for 5.1 innings in relief.

Both teams are back in action on Friday night from Truist Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:04pm ET.







International League Stories from April 9, 2026

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