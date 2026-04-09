Tom Backemeyer Named Louisville Bats' New General Manager

Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats, in conjunction with ownership group Diamond Baseball Holdings, today announced the hiring of experienced baseball executive Tom Backemeyer as the club's General Manager. Team President Greg Galliette will continue in his role.

"I am honored to join one of the most iconic franchises in Minor League Baseball," Backemeyer said. "The history and success of the Louisville Bats speak for themselves, and I'm proud to be a part of this organization. I look forward to working with Greg and the talented staff in our front office as we continue to provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment and create lasting memories at Louisville Slugger Field. I'm eager to get involved in the community and work with our partners to build on the rich tradition of Louisville Bats baseball."

"We are excited to welcome Tom Backemeyer to the Louisville Bats," Galiette said. "Tom has a proven track record of leading successful Minor League Baseball organizations and knows what it takes to create a great experience for our fans and the Louisville community. We're confident he will be a great addition to our front office moving forward."

Backemeyer joins the Bats after spending over three years as the Vice President and General Manager of the Sioux City Explorers of the American Association. Born and raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, Backemeyer is a graduate of Colorado State University (BS) and the University of Denver (MBA). He has professional experiences across multiple levels of professional baseball including time with the Vancouver Canadians, Lancaster JetHawks, Everett AquaSox, Fresno Grizzlies, and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

"Tom's leadership and vast experience in professional baseball make him a terrific fit to lead the Bats into their next chapter," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of Diamond Baseball Holdings, respectively. "We're excited to welcome him and confident he will make a lasting impact on the club and in the Louisville community. At the same time, we're grateful to have Greg remain as President. He has built a strong foundation at Louisville Slugger Field, and his continued guidance ensures the club is well-positioned for everything ahead."

The Bats return home next week to begin a six-game series with the Toledo Mud Hens at Louisville Slugger Field on Tuesday, April 14. The homestand is highlighted with Thunder at Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday, April 18. Thunder will feature a Bats game, a postgame concert on the field, and the best seats in the city for the annual Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show.







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