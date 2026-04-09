Cosmic Baseball Adds Third Game to Toledo Stop

Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







After quickly selling out its two previously announced games in Toledo, Cosmic Baseball is excited to announce a third game has been scheduled for Fifth Third Field on Thursday, August 13. Fans are able to enter the Cosmic Ticket Lottery for a chance to purchase 2026 tickets.

As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America's favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist. Fans can watch two professional Cosmic teams: The Cosmic Chili Peppers and The Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle. The show is part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment make Cosmic Baseball a must-see event.

Fans can stay up to date with news regarding the Fifth Third Field stop by following @gochilipeppers on Instagram or by visiting chilipeppersbaseball.com.







International League Stories from April 9, 2026

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