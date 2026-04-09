Registration Opens for Jumbo Shrimp Youth Baseball Clinics

Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are offering young fans of Crustacean Nation the chance to learn the fundamentals of baseball from the club's players and coaches in a fun environment. The club's Youth Baseball Clinics will run from 9 a.m.-noon on June 25 & 26, as well as July 28 & 29 at VyStar Ballpark. Arrival time begins at 8:30 a.m.

Jumbo Shrimp players, members of the coaching staff and local college players will teach children ages 7-14 right on the field of VyStar Ballpark. Campers will be served lunch daily upon the conclusion of camp. Registration also includes two field reserved tickets to a game (Friday, June 26 for the June 25-26 clinic; Wednesday, July 29 for the July 28-29 clinic) as well as two undated field reserved ticket vouchers for any 2026 home game.

Each clinic costs $240 per camper. Early Bird Pricing (by April 19 for the June 25-26 clinic; by May 22 for the July 28-29 clinic) saves $25 per camper.

Camp size is limited. Registration is available.

Campers are instructed to bring their own hats, gloves, bats, personal water bottles and flat tennis shoes - no cleats will be accepted.







International League Stories from April 9, 2026

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