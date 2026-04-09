April 9 Game Postponed
Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Today's game between the Iowa Cubs and Omaha Storm Chasers at Principal Park has been postponed due to weather conditions.
The two teams will make up the game tomorrow with a doubleheader beginning at 5:08 p.m. Both games will be seven innings and gates will open at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets for the game can be exchanged for a ticket to any of our remaining home games in 2026. To exchange tickets purchased over the phone or online, call the ticket office at 515-243-6111. Physical tickets must be exchanged in-person. All seating is subject to availability.
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