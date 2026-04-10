IronPigs Steamroll Red Wings to Snap Mini Skid
Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Alan Rangel threw six innings of one-run baseball and the offense bashed 11 hits as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (8-4) breezed to an 8-2 win over the Rochester Red Wings (6-6) on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Rangel (2-0) set the stage for the 'Pigs to coast as he allowed just one run in his frames. He conceded his only run in the third on a Zack Short RBI single that gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead. From there, he was stellar, striking out three without a walk as he earned his second straight win.
Trailing after that Short RBI knock, the 'Pigs jumped in front in the fourth on a Carter Kieboom two-run double. An RBI single form Liover Peguero and RBI double from Caleb Ricketts followed to make it a 4-1 lead.
The 'Pigs stretched the lead on a Bryan De La Cruz RBI single in the fifth and Felix Reyes RBI fielder's choice in the seventh. Even more insurance came home in the eighth on another Ricketts RBI double and an Óscar Mercado RBI single.
Rochester got a run back in the ninth on a two-out, two-strike Andrew Pinckney RBI single.
Kieboom and Peguero each finished with two RBI to lead the 'Pigs bats while Sergio Alcántara, Peguero, Ricketts, and Mercado each had two hits.
The 'Pigs will look for another win on Friday, April 10th as Connor Gillispe gets the ball against Luis Perales for the Red Wings. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
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