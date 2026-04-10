Knights Pitcher Duncan Davitt Headed to Chicago
Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Prior to tonight's series opener at Kansas City, the Chicago White Sox recalled pitcher Duncan Davitt from the Charlotte Knights. Davitt joined the Knights last season when he came over to the White Sox organization via trade and has been a staple in Charlotte's starting rotation ever since.
Davitt, 26, has made two starts with Charlotte this season, going 0-1 with a 7.88 ERA (7 ER/8.0 IP) and 11 strikeouts (12.38 per 9.0 IP). He struck out seven batters over 4.0 IP in his season debut on March 29 vs. Durham.
Davitt, 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, was acquired by the White Sox from Tampa Bay on July 31, 2025, as part of four-player deal that sent right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser to the Rays.
The Des Moines, Iowa native has gone 19-24 with a 4.39 ERA (186 ER/381.0 IP), one save and 400 strikeouts in 87 career appearances (67 starts) over five minor-league seasons between the Tampa Bay (2022-25) and White Sox (2025-26) organizations. He originally was selected by the Rays in the 18th round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Iowa.
Duncan will wear uniform No. 55 with the White Sox.
P Brandon Eisert was also recalled by Chicago and will rejoin the big-league club with Davitt. P Doug Nikhazy and C Michael Turner have been added to the Knights active roster as corresponding moves.
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