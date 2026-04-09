Jumbo Shrimp Rally to Edge Tides 3-2

Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Jacob Berry lashed a game-tying single in the ninth and Bennett Hostetler scored on a passed ball in the 10th inning on Thursday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp came from behind to beat the Norfolk Tides 3-2 at Harbor Park.

Norfolk (3-9) led 2-1 with one out in the ninth when pinch-hitter Andrew Pintar singled and stole second. Berry then came through with a base hit to right, plating Pintar and evening the score at two.

In the bottom of the ninth, Josh Ekness (1-0) pitched through a bases-loaded jam by striking out Jackson Holliday. Jacksonville (6-6) then took its first lead of the game in the 10th.

Hostetler began the inning as the zombie runner on second base before advancing to third on a sacrifice bunt against Tides reliever Jackson Kowar (0-1). Following a strikeout, he scampered home on a passed ball to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 3-2.

Jack Ralston worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the 10th with a pair of strikeouts to earn his first save and seal Jacksonville's fifth straight victory.

The Tides inititally grabbed the advantage in the second. Jumbo Shrimp starter Patrick Monteverde walked Jud Fabian before singles by Ryan Noda and Will Robertson loaded the bases. A balk brought in Fabian before a Willy Vasquez sacrifice fly plated Noda to make it 2-0. Monteverde settled down from there, yielding those lone two runs on six hits in 6.0 innings - the most by a Jacksonville starter this season.

With the score still 2-0, Nathan Martorella doubled with one out in the fourth. Berry followed with a two-bagger of his own to halve the Norfolk advantage at 2-1.

Jacksonville vies for their sixth consecutive win in Friday's 6:35 p.m. first pitch. LHP Robby Snelling (0-1, 4.50 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Tides RHP Nestor German (0-1, 6.75 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from April 9, 2026

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