Top 30 Prospect John Klein Solid in Start, But Three-Run Fifth Hurts Saints in 5-3 Loss to Mud Hens

Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The last time John Klein took the mound he failed to get out of the second inning and had trouble locating his pitches. On Thursday night at Fifth Third Field,he was in command during his 4.0 innings of work. A troublesome fifth inning, however, hurt the St. Paul Saints as they fell 5-3 to the Toledo Mud Hens.

For the second straight game the Saints got on the board first. With one out in the second Orlando Arcia roped a double off the wall in right-center, took third on a fly out and scored on a bloop single to center by Eric Wagaman giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.

Klein faced the minimum through the first two innings as he retired the first five men he faced before hitting Trei Cruz, but he was erased on a caught stealing. The lone blip on Klein's night came in the third when Corey Julks knotted the game at one with a solo homer to left, his first of the season. Klein went 4.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out three.

Grant Hartwig took over for Klein in the fifth and with one out five consecutive hitters reached for the Mud Hens as they plated three runs. Julks singled off the shoe of Hartwig. Cal Stevenson followed with a single to right putting runners at first and second. Max Burt then doubled home a run putting the Mud Hens up 2-1. After a walk to Ben Malgeri loaded the bases, the sixth rated prospect in baseball, Max Clark, made it 4-1 with a two-run double to right-center.

The Saints answered with a run of their own in the sixth when Kaelen Culpepper led off with a single to right-center, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a two-double to left by Alan Roden cutting the deficit to 4-2. Culpepper finished the night 2-3 with a double, and a run.

Jace Jung got the run back for the Mud Hens in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer to center, his first of the season, pushing the lead back up to three at 5-2.

Alex Jackson responded with a solo homer of his own in the seventh, his first of the season, getting the Saints to within 5-3.

Eduardo Salazar worked 1.2 hitless, scoreless innings while walking one for the Saints while Zak Kent pitched a scoreless eighth.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series at Fifth Third Field on Friday night at 6:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send LHP Connor Prielipp (0-0, 1.23) to the mound against Mud Hens RHP Dylan File (0-0, 12.27). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from April 9, 2026

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