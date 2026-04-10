Memphis Becomes First Team in Professional Baseball to 10 Wins

Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds became the first professional baseball team to 10 wins in the 2026 season with a 4-1 win in game three of a six-game series at the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Thursday night at Truist Field.

Starting pitcher Richard Fitts (2-0) continued his dominant start to the season with 5.0 innings of one-run work. The right-handed pitcher allowed four hits, walked two and struck out three in his third start with Memphis. Max Rajcic followed the effort with 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Luis Gastelum (S, 1) tossed a scoreless ninth to nail down his first career Triple-A save.

Center fielder Bryan Torres set the offensive tone from the leadoff spot. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk in the win. Torres, who led the International League in on-base percentage last season, leads the Redbirds with eight walks in 2026.

Shortstop Brody Moore went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in the win. Catcher Jimmy Crooks and left fielder Colton Ledbetter also posted a multi-hit effort. Ledbetter's second-inning triple marked the first Memphis three-bagger of the season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 14 to continue a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from April 9, 2026

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