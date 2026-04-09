Gibson Strong In Extra-Innings Loss
Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (3-9) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (6-6), 3-2, in 10 innings on Thursday at Harbor Park. It was the Tides' second straight game they lost in extra innings.
Trey Gibson exited as the winning pitcher of record for the Tides. He went 5.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out four. Cameron Weston replaced him with 2.2 scoreless innings of relief.
Norfolk scored their only runs in the second inning. They broke open the scoring after a bases-loaded balk, followed by a sac fly RBI by Willy Vasquez.
Down 2-1 into the ninth, Jacksonville managed to scratch across a run to force extra innings. They managed to score the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the 10th to ultimately defeat the Tides, 3-2.
International League Stories from April 9, 2026
- Gibson Strong In Extra-Innings Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Defeated by Syracuse 5-4 on Thursday Afternoon - Buffalo Bisons
- Jumbo Shrimp Rally to Edge Tides 3-2 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Marlins' 2025 NL All-Star Stowers to Join Jacksonville on Rehab Assigment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 9, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights, April 14-19 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- April 9 Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- April 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 9 at Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Drop Exciting Lineup of Promotional & Giveaway Additions to 2026 Event Schedule - Buffalo Bisons
- DeVito and Stellato at Polar Park this Saturday - Worcester Red Sox
- Tom Backemeyer Named Louisville Bats' New General Manager - Louisville Bats
- Registration Opens for Jumbo Shrimp Youth Baseball Clinics - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Cosmic Baseball Adds Third Game to Toledo Stop - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.