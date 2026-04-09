Gibson Strong In Extra-Innings Loss

Published on April 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (3-9) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (6-6), 3-2, in 10 innings on Thursday at Harbor Park. It was the Tides' second straight game they lost in extra innings.

Trey Gibson exited as the winning pitcher of record for the Tides. He went 5.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out four. Cameron Weston replaced him with 2.2 scoreless innings of relief.

Norfolk scored their only runs in the second inning. They broke open the scoring after a bases-loaded balk, followed by a sac fly RBI by Willy Vasquez.

Down 2-1 into the ninth, Jacksonville managed to scratch across a run to force extra innings. They managed to score the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the 10th to ultimately defeat the Tides, 3-2.







International League Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.