Iowa Gets Back on Track, Defeats Omaha 7-3

Published on April 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (8-6) scored seven runs on nine hits to defeat the Omaha Storm Chasers (7-7) on Saturday afternoon at Principal Park.

Omaha pounced early, scoring two runs in the first inning to take the early 2-0 lead.

Through four innings, Iowa could only muster two baserunners, with no runners getting into scoring position. The offense came to life in the fifth inning, with an RBI single by James Triantos, and Justin Dean two-run single to put the Cubs in front 3-2.

Iowa continued the offense in the sixth inning, highlighted by a two-run double off the bat of Ben Cowles and another run driven in by Triantos to extend the Cubs lead to 6-2.

After Omaha got a run back in the seventh inning, Jonathon Long lined an RBI double into left center field to put the I-Cubs back up by four runs at 7-3.

After allowing two runs and four hits in the first inning, the Iowa pitching staff held Omaha to just one run over the final eight innings of the game, including a stretch of retiring 15 of 16 Storm Chasers hitters from the end of the first inning into the sixth inning. They struck out eight batters and only walked two in the game.

Iowa wraps up their six game series against Omaha on Sunday, with first pitch slated for 1:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from April 11, 2026

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