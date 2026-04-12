Wilson, Willems Homers Fuel Win

Published on April 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (5-9) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (6-8), 3-2, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The Tides have won two straight games entering the series finale tomorrow.

Norfolk struck first, getting at two-run homer by Weston Wilson in the third inning. It was his second home run of the season. However, Jacksonville managed to score two unearned runs in the fifth to tie things up.

Those would be the only runs Tides starter Levi Wells allowed. He went 5.1 innings and didn't allow an earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out six.

The tie broke up in the seventh inning when Creed Willems blasted his fourth home run of the season. Ryan Long would earn the win in 1.2 scoreless innings of relief and Jose Espada earned the save shutting the game down in the ninth.

The series finale is tomorrow at 1:05 pm. RHP Brandon Young is on the hill for Norfolk while LHP Braxton Garrett is scheduled to throw for Jacksonville.







International League Stories from April 11, 2026

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