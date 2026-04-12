Stripers Walk off Nashville for Second Straight Night, Win 4-3 in 10th
Published on April 11, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (9-5) earned their second straight walk-off win over the Nashville Sounds (6-7) on Saturday night at Gwinnett Field, with Jose Azocar's one-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning capturing a 4-3 triumph. Gwinnett has clinched a series victory over Nashville at 4-1 with one game remaining.
Decisive Plays: The Sounds struck first with an RBI single from Luis Lara in the first inning, but Gwinnett tied things up at 1-1 in the second. Nashville regained a 2-1 lead in the third via a Brock Wilken sacrifice fly, and the Stripers tied it once more at 2-2 in the fourth with an RBI single from Brett Wisely. A Wilken RBI double put the Sounds back in front at 3-2 in the seventh, and Gwinnett once again deadlocked it at 3-3 on a ringing double off the wall by Rowdy Tellez in the eighth. The game entered extras, where Ian Hamilton (W, 2-0) kept things tied before Azocar singled past the drawn-in infield to score Brewer Hicklen in the bottom of the 10th.
Key Contributors: Azocar (1-for-4, RBI) walked it off for the Stripers, while Tellez (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) recorded his third multi-hit effort of this season. Starter Lucas Braun went 5.0 innings (8 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) in his longest outing of the year. For Nashville, Lara (3-for-5, RBI, 3 SB) had his second three-hit night of the series. Brian Fitzpatrick (L, 1-1) allowed an unearned run in the 10th.
Noteworthy: Jim Jarvis extended his season-long on-base streak to 14 games with a single in the eighth. Braun became the fifth Stripers' starting pitcher of the series to go at least 5.0 innings with two runs or less allowed. Gwinnett improves to 3-1 in games decided in the last at-bat this season (2-0 in walk-off decisions).
Next Game (Sunday, April 11): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Nashville Sounds, 1:05 p.m. at Gwinnett Field. RHP JR Ritchie (2-1, 1.72 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Carlos Rodriguez (0-2, 12.15 ERA) for the Sounds.It's Sunday Funday presented by COUNTRY Financial. Kick the afternoon off with Pre-Game Catch on the Field, and end it with Kids Run the Bases.Television Broadcast: 1:00 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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