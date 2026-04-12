Bats Clinch Series Victory with 8-5 Win

Published on April 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats offense got an early lead and the pitching staff was able to hang on for an 8-5 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday night, despite nine combined errors between the two teams.

The win for the Bats clinches a series victory, their first at Indianapolis since 2022. It also gives the Bats a win in their first road series of the season. Last season, the Bats did not win a road series until an August trip to Gwinnett, their 11th road series of the year.

Rece Hinds opened the scoring with an RBI single in the third, and Michael Chavis plated another run with a sacrifice fly. That was enough support for Brandon Leibrandt, who gave up one run two hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Hinds would then hit a solo homer in the fifth and Chavis added a two-run shot in the seventh to make it 5-1 Bats. The pair are tied for the team lead with five home runs each.

From there, both teams' defenses would struggle with errors, as three Louisville errors led to three Indians runs in the seventh. The Bats got two of the runs back on a critical Indians error in the eighth to make it 7-4. Following an Indians run in the bottom half, Dayne Leonard recorded his first Triple-A RBI with a double to extend the lead to 8-5 Bats in the ninth.

Tejay Antone entered in the ninth and walked a pair but was able to finish the win and earn the save, his first for the Bats since August 15, 2021. Sam Benschoter earned the win, his first of the season, with two scoreless relief innings.

Next Game: Sunday, April 12, 1:35 p.m. E.T. at Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Chase Petty (1-1, 5.11) vs. Indians RHP Wilber Dotel (0-2, 8.31)







International League Stories from April 11, 2026

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