WooSox Game Information

Published on April 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The game is live on NESN as well as on NASH 98.9 FM. Thank you.

APRIL 11th COLUMBUS (7-6) at WORCESTER (9-3) 4:05 pm

Columbus Clippers RHP Rorik Maltrud (0-0, 5.19) vs. Worcester Red Sox RHP Kutter Crawford (NR)

Dandy Dozen - The Worcester Red Sox - who are 9-3 to match their best start in franchise-history (the 2022 WooSox were also 9-3 after their first dozen games, but then 9-4) - look to continue their winning ways when they play game five of their 6-game series against the Columbus Clippers (AAA-Cleveland Guardians) this afternoon at 4:05 pm at Polar Park. The WooSox - who have won 8 of their last 9 games overall - have taken 3 of the first 4 games here this week vs. the Clippers including the last three in a row. Today's game is live on NESN and on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

View From Above - The WooSox are alone in 1st -place atop the International League East division. Memphis leads the overall 20-team league with a 10-3 record good for 1st -place in the IL West. We know it's early, but we are 17% of the way through the first half of the season (first 75 games which ends on June 21.

About Last Nigh t... Thanks to a history-making cycle from shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng, the WooSox won their third in a row over the Clippers, 8-5. WooSox SS Tsung-Che Cheng had a tremendous night at the plate becoming the first WooSox player to hit for the cycle and the first for a Red Sox Triple-A player since outfielder Henry Ramos did it for the Pawtucket Red Sox on July 4, 2016 at Charlotte. The 24-year-old Cheng, from Pingtung County, Taiwan, tripled off the centerfield fence in the 2nd inning, walked in the 3rd inning, ripped an RBI double to the left-centerfield gap in the 4th inning, drilled a solo HR (#3) to leftfield in the 6th, and then laid down a perfect bunt for a single in the 8th inning as the WooSox dugout erupted and the Polar Park crowd of 6,111 saw history in the making. Jake Bennett continued his impressive start to his first year in the Red Sox organization as the 25-year-old, 6'6" southpaw acquired from the Washington Nationals this past offseason was outstanding for the third start in row going 5.1 innings and allowing just 2 hits and 1 run to improve to 2-1.

Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Hit in 9 straight games (11-for-35, .314) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 8 RBI.

Vinny Capra Hit in 6 of his last 7 games (9-for-24, .375) with 4 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 11 runs scored. Is tied for the league with 13 Runs scored and is 9th in IL in OBP (.476) and 10th in OPS (1.089).

Tsung-Che Cheng Is 9th in the league in batting (.367), 3rd in OBP (.513), 1st in SLG (.833), and 1st in OPS (1.346).

Jason Delay Hit in 5 of his last 6 games (7-for-21, .333) with 4 2B & 5 RBI.

Mickey Gasper Has hit in all 9 of his games played (14-for-35, .400) with 2 2B, 3 HR, 12 RBI. Is 3rd in league in Batting (.400), 4th in RBI (12), T8th in BB (11), 1st in OBP (.543), 6th in SLG (.714), 2nd in OPS (1.257), and T10th in Total Bases (25).

Mikey Romero Had his 10-game hitting streak snapped on Friday. Still has hit in 10 of his 11 games played (14-for-47, .298) with 5 2B, 1 HR, 11 RBI and is T7th in the league in RBI and T2nd in Doubles.

Nick Sogard Hit in 9 of his 10 starts (11-for-40, .275) with 2 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI and has reached base safely in all 11 of his games played. Is tied for 4th in league with 12 Walks and T3rd in Runs Scored (11).

Jake Bennett Is 2-1 with a 0.68 ERA in 3 GS (2 R, 1 ER in 13.1 IP). He is 2nd in the league with his 0.68 ERA and is 3rf in Lowest Batting Average Against (.109) and 3rd in WHIP (0.53).

Tayron Guerrero Has had 3 hitless appearances in his 3 outings (3 IP) and is tied for 2nd in league with 2 Saves.

WOOSOX ROSTER MOVE - The Boston Red Sox today sent RHP Kutter Crawford to Worcester to begin his 30-day injury rehab assignment. Crawford will get the start vs. Columbus this afternoon. Kutter, 29, is making his way back from a pair of injuries that forced him to miss all of last season. He started the season on the injured list with right patellar tendinopathy and on July 2, 2025 he underwent surgery to reconstruct the stabilizing sheath of the extensor carpi ulnaris (ECU) in his right wrist. Kutter was coming off a fine 2024 season when he led the Red Sox staff and tied for the Major League lead with a career-high 33 starts. He finished 9-16 with a 4.36 ERA along with 175 SO in 183.2 IP. In 86 games (69 starts) for the Red Sox from 2021-24, Crawford is 18-31 with a 4.56 ERA. He has pitched for the WooSox for parts of 2021 (10 games), 2022 (6 games), and 2023 (one rehab game). Selected in the 16th round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft from Florida Gulf Coast University, the Florida native is in his 10th professional season, all in the Red Sox organization.

The probable pitching match-up for the series finale tomorrow afternoon at Polar Park:

Sun. 1:05 pm (NESN+) RHP Trenton Denholm (1-0, 2.45) vs. LHP Payton Tolle (1-0, 4.50)

WooSox Promotions During This Weekend at Polar Park vs. Columbus...

Today, 4:05 pm Italian Heritage Day; The Fit Village 5k powered by lululemon will take place prior to the game. Gates open at 8:00 am with the race beginning between 9:30 - 10:00 am; The Larry Lucchino Writers Series begins featuring Dan Shaughnessy as ticket buyers for the game can enjoy a complimentary lunch in the DCU Club and a Q&A session with the legendary Boston Globe columnist and author writer from 1:00 - 2:00 pm; Shake & Take with New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito and his charismatic agent Sean Stellato at the Sherwood's Diner during the game for photographs (no autographs will be permitted); Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Bark in the Park (bring your dog to Polar Park) presented by Veterinary Urgent Care Center Worcester; Town Takeover: Northbridge; Kids Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets - Tickets for all WooSox games for the entire season are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from April 11, 2026

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