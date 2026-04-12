Bulls, SWB Split Double Dip

Published on April 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Moosic, PA - The Durham Bulls split a doubleheader with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday at PNC Field, winning the opener 4-2 before falling 9-5 in the nightcap.

In the first game, Logan Davidson connected for a two-run homer in the fourth to put the Bulls (4-10) ahead 2-1. Gavin Lux doubled home a pair of runs in the sixth to provide insurance in the win.

Chase Solesky (W, 1-0) went five innings, allowing just a first inning run and fanning eight en route to his first win in the Tampa Bay organization.

Lux reached all four trips in the opener with two walks and two doubles. Davidson homered and doubled to lead the offense.

In the second game, Jonny Cuevas retired the first nine hitters as he opened a bullpen game for Durham. The Bulls notched a run in the third on a double from Victor Mesa Jr., then went ahead 2-0 in the fourth on a solo blast by Carson Williams.

But the RailRiders (9-5) broke through against Cuevas, Luis Guerrero and Alex Cook to rally for the win. Scranton knocked Cuevas out in the fourth after a leadoff walk, a bloop single, double steal and a two-run single from Spencer Jones. Guerrero entered and saw an error committed by second baseman Gavin Lux ahead of a three-run homer by Seth Brown. Cook permitted three across his 1 2/3 innings as the RailRiders pulled away 9-5.

Scranton leads the series 3-2 ahead of Sunday's finale at 1:35 PM ET.

Notes: Lux, who played in both ends of Saturday's chilly doubleheader, was removed from the game in the top of the fifth inning after hitting a grounder that was misplayed by Scranton second baseman Jonathan Ornelas. Lux ran halfway down the baseline, then slowed down noticeably into the bag and headed directly into the Bulls dugout accompanied by the athletic training staff. Lux has played in 10 rehab games while coming back from a right shoulder injury... Carson Williams made his professional debut at second base in the opener Saturday, but did not have a ball hit his way... Both teams were thin on pitching by the time the second game closed, with the RailRiders activating third-string catcher Edinson Duran before the contest. The 5-foot, 5-inch Duran pitched the final inning of Scranton's win, his fourth career pitching appearance... Solesky's eight strikeouts were the most since a start he made for the Charlotte Knights on August 9th, 2023 against Gwinnett.







International League Stories from April 11, 2026

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