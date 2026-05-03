Bats Fall in Omaha, 8-4, on Derby Day
Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
While the 152nd Kentucky Derby was taking over the city of Louisville, the Louisville Bats were on the road and suffered an 8-4 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday night.
Making his first rehab start with the Bats this season, southpaw Nick Lodolo was solid over 4.1 innings, giving up two runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
The Bats jumped in front in the first on a solo homer from Edwin Arroyo again in the third on Michael Toglia's RBI single. Noelvi Marte added on with his third homer of the season, a solo shot in the fifth to make it 3-1.
But when Lodolo departed in the fifth, the game unraveled. Omaha rallied for four runs to jump in front, with Abraham Toro's two-run shot giving the home team a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Louisville got a run back in the sixth. However, Omaha got three insurance runs to put the game away in the eighth off Kyle Nicolas.
The Bats will seek to end their season-long 12-game road trip with a victory to clinch a series win on Sunday afternoon.
Next Game: Sunday, May 3, 3:05 p.m. E.T. at Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals)
Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Darren McCaughan (3-1, 7.56) vs. Storm Chasers RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-4, 8.34)
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