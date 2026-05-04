Bats Walk Past Omaha 14-8 to Clinch Series Win

Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







A patient approach at the plate and timely hitting from everyone in the lineup led the Louisville Bats to a 14-8 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday afternoon at Werner Park.

The Bats offense took a season-high 12 walks in the victory, their most in a single game taking 13 on June 13, 2023 at St. Paul. Four players recorded more than one walk, led by three each from Noelvi Marte and Francisco Urbaez, while Edwin Arroyo and Ivan Johnson each took a pair.

With the win, the Bats clinched a series victory, their third road series win in a row to start the 2026 season after winning just one road series in 2025. Overall, Louisville has won five of six series this season. Louisville is now 12-6 in 18 road games to begin the campaign.

All nine hitters posted at least one hit for the Bats. Michael Toglia's second-inning three-run homer gave Louisville a 4-0 lead early. The Bats scored 10 runs between the fifth and seventh innings behind a combination of clutch hitting and taking bases-loaded walks. Arroyo and Marte each scored four runs, while five different Bats recorded more than one RBI.

Darren McCaughan (W, 4-1) earned his second straight win on the mound for the Bats, striking out seven while allowing five runs over 5.0 innings. He's now tied for the team lead with four wins.

Next Game: Tuesday, May 5, 6:05 p.m. E.T. vs. Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers)

Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Brandon Leibrandt (0-2, 4.45) vs. Sounds pitcher TBA

Promos: The Bats will be playing as the Murcielagos de Louisville for Tuesday night's game on Cinco de Mayo.

The game features Taco Tuesday and Margarita Madness.







International League Stories from May 3, 2026

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