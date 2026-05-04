Iowa Rally Falls Short, Drops Finale to St. Paul 8-7

Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







St. Paul, MN - The Iowa Cubs (15-17) mounted a late rally but fell short to the St. Paul Saints (15-17), 8-7 on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field.

St. Paul jumped out in front immediately with two runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. The Saints plated four runs in the third inning, including a three-run home run. The Saints added a run in the fifth inning to push their lead out to 7-0.

Iowa scored their first run of the game in the sixth inning on an RBI double by Pedro Ramírez.

St. Paul added a run on a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to push the lead out to 8-1.

The I-Cubs put three runs on the board in the seventh, all with two outs. RBI knocks by Hayden Cantrelle, Justin Dean, and Ramírez cut the deficit to 8-4.

Kevin Alcántara homered for his third consecutive game in the eighth inning to bring the score to 8-5.

B.J. Murray hit a two-run single in the ninth to bring the Cubs within a run. With the tying and go ahead runs on base, the I-Cubs were unable to capitalize.

Iowa will return home to begin a six game series with the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.