WooSox Game Information

Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







The WooSox will open a 6-game series and homestand vs. the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-Yankees) on Tuesday night at 6:05 pm at Polar Park. Thank you.

Today's WooSox Lineup

1B Nick Sogard

2B Vinny Capra

CF Nate Eaton

3B Anthony Seigler

DH Mikey Romero

RF Allan Castro

SS Tsung-Chen Cheng

C Matt Thaiss

LF Braiden Ward

RHP Seth Martinez

MAY 3rd WORCESTER (18-13) at ROCHESTER (15-17) 1:05 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Seth Martinez (1-1, 4.95) vs. Rochester Red Wings RHP Chandler Champlain (1-0, 3.60)

Sunday Series Finale - The Worcester Red Sox - ahead in this series, 3 games to 2, play the finale of their 6-game set against the Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington) this afternoon at 1:05 pm at ESL Ballpark in Rochester, NY. Today's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM. The WooSox have had success on Sundays through the first month of the season going 5-1 on Sundays and technically 4-1 in series finales. Their only loss came on their first Sunday of the season when they fell at home to Syracuse, 10-8 on March 29. Since then the Sox swept a make-up doubleheader in St. Paul on Sunday, April 5 (winning Game 1, 4-2 and taking the nightcap and the official series finale in Game 2, 11-9 in 10-innings); Worcester beat Columbus at home on Sunday, April 12, 8-2; salvaged the series finale in Nashville on Sunday, April 19, 4-2; and won their last Sunday game on April 26, 6-2 over Syracuse at Polar Park. WooSox pitchers are 5-1 with a 3.40 ERA on Sundays (20 ER in 53 IP) while Sox batters are hitting .273 on Sundays (51-for-187). Worcester has out-scored their opponents, 41-27 on the Lord's Day.

Series Results - Worcester was routed in the series-opener here in Rochester on Tuesday night, 10-1, but then rattled off three straight victories before losing yesterday. Worcester won both games of Thursday's matinee make-up doubleheader by scores of 4-3 & 7-3 and rallied to win on Friday, 10-5. Yesterday the Wings came back to win, 7-5. Worcester - up 3-2 in this 6-game set - has a 3-2-0 series record thus far...3 wins, 2 losses, and no splits.

View from Above - Worcester is currently alone in 1st-place in the International League East division at 18-13 and have a 1-game lead on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse (both at 17-14). Memphis is in 1st-place in the IL West division and owns the overall league lead with their 22-10 record.

The Road Home - The WooSox will travel back to Worcester tomorrow night and take Monday off as usual, but they will enjoy this one as it's just the second Monday of the season that does not involve travel. The Sox open a 6-game series and homestand against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-Yankees) on Tuesday night at 6:05 pm at Polar Park. The long-time rivals will be meeting for the first time this season and will play Tuesday at 6:05 pm, Wednesday at 11:05 am with the first of three morning games at Polar Park this season, Thursday & Friday evenings at 6:05 pm, and over the weekend with usual Saturday (4:05 pm) and Sunday (1:05 pm) start times.

WooSox Promotions During the Next Homestand at Polar Park from May 5-10 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA-Yankees)...

Tuesday, May 5, 6:05 pm Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); AARP Ticket Tuesday; Wepa Night, presented by Modelo, celebrating Mexico.

Wednesday, May 6, 11:05 am AbbVie STEM Day; First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; Meet two WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Thursday, May 7, 6:05 pm Nurses Appreciation Night, presented by Salmon Health; Clinton Town Takeover.

Friday, May 8, 6:05 pm Grateful Dead UniBank Fireworks; WooSox players & coaches wear "The Art of the Woo" uniforms & caps depicting Worcester's artistic culture; National Baseball Poetry Festival starts.

Saturday, May 9, 4:05 pm "Deuces Wild" returns for the second time when fans can enjoy $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island & Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light & Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water; Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring special guest Justine Siegal, the first Commissioner of the new Women's Professional Baseball League, from 12:30 - 2:00 pm; Workers Credit Union AR Day; Brain Tumor Awareness Day; Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation lantern ceremony after the game; and Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, May 10, 1:05 pm Happy Mother's Day pre-game Brunch in the newly renovated Hanover Deck from 11:30 am - 2:00 pm featuring guest appearances by two WooSox players and the four Central MASScots; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 3, 2026

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