Saints Tie Franchise Record for Homers in a Series, Hang on to Beat I-Cubs 8-7

Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - For the second time in the series the St. Paul Saints beat up on Major League rehabber Jordan Wicks. They launched two more home runs, setting a franchise record for home runs in a series at CHS Field and tying the franchise record for home runs in a series with 18, as they hung on at the end to defeat the Iowa Cubs 8-7 on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field in front of 4,948.

With the Saints up 8-5 going into the ninth, the I-Cubs got to within one and loaded the bases. Christian Roa came in to close out the game, but he walked the first two hitters he faced. With one out, a passed ball moved the runners to second and third. BJ Murray made it a one run game with a two-run single to left. Jonathon Long followed with a single putting runners at first and second. Grant Hartwig came out of the bullpen and got a pop out of the International League's home run leader, Kevin Alcántara. A hit by pitch to Chas McCormick loaded the bases. Hartwig ran the count full to Eric Yang and then blew a fastball by him to end the game.

For the fourth time in the series the Saints put up runs in the first as the first four hitters reached. Kyler Fedko led off with a double to left and Walker Jenkins walked. Back-to-back RBI singles by Ryan Kreidler and Orlando Arcia gave the Saints a 2-0 lead. Arcia finished the day 3-5 with a double, RBI, and a run scored. He collected a hit in five consecutive at bats, the final two on Saturday and the first three on Sunday, one shy of the franchise record.

The most prolific home run hitting team in Minor League baseball, the Saints hit another one in the third. Back-to-back singles to start the third by Kreidler and Arcia brought up Ben Ross. He delivered his first Triple-A home run, a three-run shot to right-center putting the Saints up 5-0. Aaron Sabato followed with a triple off the wall in right-center and scored on a Tanner Schobel sacrifice fly increasing the lead to 6-0.

The first three hitters reached in the fifth for the Saints as Ross walked, Sabato was hit by a pitch, and Schobel singled. Noah Cardenas grounded into a double play scoring Ross putting the Saints up 7-0.

The teams traded runs in the sixth as the I-Cubs got on the board when Justin Dean led off with a walk and scored on a one out double by Pedro Ramírez making it 7-1.

Kreidler made it back-to-back games with a homer when he smashed a solo homer to left-center, his fourth of the season, putting the Saints back up by seven at 8-1. Kreidler finished the day 2-4 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored.

The I-Cubs comeback began in the seventh when they plated three runs all with two outs. With a man at first and two outs Hayden Cantrelle doubled in a run making it 8-2. After a pitching change, Dean singled to left-center scoring Cantrelle and getting the I-Cubs to within 8-3. A single by Brett Bateman put runners at first and second and that was followed by an RBI single from Ramírez cutting the Saints lead to 8-4.

Alcántara continued to hurt the Saints as he homered for the third straight game, a solo shot to center, his 12th of the season, getting the I-Cubs to within 8-5.

The Saints used eight pitchers, tied for the franchise record in a nine inning game. The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night against the Las Vegas Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark at 9:05 p.m. (CT). Both teams are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from May 3, 2026

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