Seven-Run 11th Leads Jacksonville to Fourth Straight Win
Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp erupted for seven runs in the 11th inning on Wednesday to beat the Norfolk Tides 7-1 at Harbor Park.
Neither side scored through the game's first 10 innings. In the 11th, Jacob Berry singled zombie runner Johnny Olmstead to third base against Norfolk (3-8) reliever Alex Pham (0-1). Jesús Bastidas followed with a base knock to give Jacksonville (5-6) the game's first run. After a Matthew Etzel single, Jared Serna lashed his fourth hit of the day, an RBI base knock, to make it 2-0. Consecutive bases-loaded walks to Andrew Pintar and Deyvison De Los Santos widened the gap to 4-0 before Joe Mack added an RBI ground out. Two batters later, Olmstead lashed a two-run double to make it 7-0.
In the bottom of the 11th, zombie runner Weston Wilson advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch.
Jumbo Shrimp starter Dax Fulton tossed 4.1 scoreless innings, yielding just one hit while striking out five. Cade Gibson, Zach McCambley, Josh White (1-0) and Jake Walkinshaw then combined for 6.2 innings of relief, ceding only one unearned run while striking out 12.
Jacksonville looks for their fifth consecutive win in Thursday's 12:05 p.m. first pitch. LHP Patrick Monteverde (0-1, 10.80 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Tides RHP Trey Gibson (0-1, 7.71 ERA). Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
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