Iowa's 12 Runs Too Much for Omaha

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







DES MOINES, IOWA - Peyton Wilson had a 3-hit day for the Omaha Storm Chasers (5-6), but an early deficit and a 6-run 6th inning from the Iowa Cubs (7-4) proved too much to overcome in a 12-4 loss. Omaha's Jose Cuas and Helcris Olivarez combined for 3.2 scoreless innings, but the Cubs recorded 11 hits as part of their 12-run afternoon.

The Cubs were the first to score when Iowa's Pedro Ramirez hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the 1st inning off Omaha starter Ethan Bosacker (0-1), giving the Cubs a 2-0 lead.

Iowa added to the lead in the bottom of the 2nd with another home run, this time a 3-run shot from Eric Yang.

One more run came across for the Cubs before Jose Cuas relieved Bosacker with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 3rd inning. Cuas proceeded to strike out the 2 batters he saw in the frame before firing perfect 4th and 5th innings, totaling 5 strikeouts through the game and retiring all 8 batters he faced.

The Storm Chasers cut into the deficit in the top of the 4th inning as Kameron Misner hit a 2-run home run to make it 6-2, his second-straight game with a home run.

The gap closed even more in the top of the 6th inning when Omaha's Gavin Cross drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 6-3.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, Iowa put up 6 runs on Storm Chasers reliever Shane Panzini behind an RBI single, 2 RBI doubles and a 3-run home run to make it 12-3 Cubs.

After a scoreless 7th inning from Olivarez and 8th inning from infielder Connor Kaiser, Omaha managed 1 run in the top of the 9th inning thanks to a sacrifice fly from John Rave, but that was all the Storm Chasers could muster as Iowa won the game 12-4.

The loss snapped the Storm Chasers' 3-game win streak and dropped them back below .500. The teams will rematch for Game 3 of the 6-game series at 12:08 p.m. on Thursday at Principal Park. Omaha looks to Aaron Sanchez to bounce back for his 3rd start of the season.







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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