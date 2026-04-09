Bulls Can't Hold 6-0 Lead

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Moosic, PA - Durham raced to a 6-0 lead, but faltered late as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre beat the Bulls in their home opener 7-6 at PNC Field on Wednesday night.

After three scoreless innings, Durham (2-8) scored twice in the fourth, three times in the fifth and added another in the sixth to grab a 6-0 advantage over the RailRiders (7-3).

Dom Keegan tripled home the game's first run in the fourth, then came in on a sac fly by Jacob Melton. In the fifth, a grounder by Gavin Lux scored Raynel Delgado from third. A single by Raynel Delgado scored Victor Mesa, then a balk would bring Lux home for a 5-0 lead. The Bulls pushed the lead to six when Logan Davidson hit a sacrifice fly to score Melton from third.

However, the RailRiders capitalized on four walks, two errors and two balks over the final three innings to rally past the Bulls. After pulling to within 6-4 entering the eighth, Scranton scored twice on balks by reliever Luis Guerrero (L, 0-1) and went ahead on a sacrifice fly by Oswaldo Cabrera for a 7-6 lead.

Logan Workman pitched five shutout innings on 99 pitches, but took a no-decision for his effort. Cam Booser permitted two runs in the sixth, with Trevor Martin allowing two unearned runs in the seventh. Two of the three in the eighth against Guerrero were unearned. Gavin Lux committed two errors at second base with Delgado booting a grounder in the eighth.

The second game of the series is slated for Thursday night at 6:35 PM ET with Marcus Johnson matching up against Brendan Beck.

Notes: Justyn-Henry Malloy snapped a season-opening 0-28 slump with a line drive single in the fifth inning. Mallow stole a base, then scored on a fielder's choice grounder from Lux... Catcher Dom Keegan tripled home a run in the fourth inning, the 10th triple of his professional career... Carson Williams made his return to the Bulls after being optioned down by Tampa Bay. Williams was 1-4 with a single in his first at-bat.







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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