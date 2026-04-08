Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 8 at Lehigh Valley

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (5-5) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (7-3)

Wednesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Coca-Cola Park - Allentown, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Andrew Alvarez (1-0, 5.00) vs. RHP Zack Wheeler (0-0, 7.50)

PIGGING OUT: In the first game of 2026 between the Rochester Red Wings and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Red Wings survived a late IronPigs rally to win the series opener, 10-8...RF ROBERT HASSELL III notched four hits for the sixth time in his professional career to pace the offense...DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ launched his first home run as a Red Wing in the third, a three-run shot that proved to be the difference in the ballgame...the teams will meet again on Wednesday evening, where LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ will get the start for the Wings against IronPigs RHP Zack Wheeler...

The Red Wings are now 4-0 in night games and 3-1 on the road.

BOBBY BARRELS: For the sixth time in his professional career, RF ROBERT HASSELL III notched four hits at the plate...the former first-round pick finished the night 4-for-5 at the plate, picking up a double and three singles while adding an RBI and a pair of runs scored...across eight games played at Lehigh Valley in his professional career, the Tennessee native is slashing .543/.619/.829 (19-for-35) with six extra-base hits (2 HR, 4 2B), 12 RBI, seven walks, and 1.448 OPS...among all hitters that have logged at least 25 at-bats at Coca-Cola Park since it opened in 2008, Hassell leads the way in batting average (.543) and OBP (.619), while ranking fourth in OPS (1.448) and ninth in SLG (.829)...

Four of his four-hit games have come against Lehigh Valley, two at Lehigh Valley and two at ESL Ballpark in Rochester.

Hassell is now hitting .444 (8-for-18) with a 1.000 OPS and four RBI through the first four road games of the season.

ORTIZ WITH EASE: DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ blasted his first home run as a Red Wing last night, a three-run shot that was the difference-maker in a 10-8 victory...Ortiz finished 2-for-5 at the plate, adding a single and a second run scored to his line...through the first 10 games of the season, the Puerto Rico native leads all Red Wings with a .444 OBP...he is also tied for the team lead with four extra-base hits, 14 total bases, and seven RBI, and ranks second with an .868 OPS and .424 SLG (T-2nd)...

Ortiz is the sixth Red Wing to homer in 2026.

CREWS CONTROL: CF DYLAN CREWS picked up a pair of hits in last night's victory, going 2-for-5 with an RBI, a walk, and a run scored...he has now picked up a hit in four consecutive games dating back to game one of a doubleheader on 4/3 vs. SWB, with three multi-hit performances and a .438/.526/.750 slash line over that span...three games with at least two hits leads all Red Wings, one ahead of LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN, RF ROBERT HASSELL III, and 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ.

CORNELIO ON THE COB: Taking the mound for his second start of 2026 last night, RHP RILEY CORNELIO picked up his 20th professional victory, and second at the Triple-A level...the former seventh-round pick in 2022 put together 5.0 one-run innings, allowing three hits while striking out six and walking one...he now leads the team and is tied for eighth in the International League with 13 total strikeouts, and also leads all qualified Red Wings pitchers in WHIP (1.07)...

Cornelio is now just two strikeouts away from 350 in his professional career.

R-EDDY, SET, GO!: RHP EDDY YEAN notched his first save as a Red Wing last night, retiring all three batters he faced in only four pitches...this marked his first save since 8/15/2025 against Scranton/WB, as a member of Indianapolis...Yean has yet to allow a hit through his first five appearances of 2026, the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2017: On this day nine years ago, the Red Wings notched their second consecutive, and sixth total shutout victory on Opening Day...Rochester put up 12 hits en route to a 10-0 victory, including three hits (2 2B) from 3B MATT HAGUE and a pair of two-baggers and four RBI from current Seattle Mariners C MITCH GARVER ...on the mound, RHP JOSE BERRIOS picked up the win after tossing 6.0 three-hit innings with seven strikeouts, and RHP DJ BAXENDLE notched the save after holding Syracuse to one hit with three strikeouts across the final 3.0 frames.







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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