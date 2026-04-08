Valera Leads Clippers to Rout of WooSox Tuesday

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Columbus Clippers brought their hot bats with them to Massachusetts and won the opening game of the series against Worcester, 14-10.

Kody Huff set the tone for this one in the 1st inning with a three-run triple. He later came in on a RBI single by Cooper Ingle, the first of four runs he would score on the evening.

Right-hander Trenton Denholm was solid over 5.0 innings, appearing to be in line for a victory after having surrendered just two earned runs and striking out six. Worcester, however, rallied to take the lead in the 7th.

The hero proved to be George Valera, who is currently with the Clippers on a rehab assignment from Cleveland. His sac fly in the 8th inning tied the game 10-10, and an inning later he knocked in two more to put the game out of reach.

Valera had four hits on the night and drove in six runs.

The win gives Columbus a record of 7-3 through the first ten games of the season, while Worcester falls to 6-3.

The Clippers and Red Sox meet again on Wednesday. Columbus returns home for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on April 14, make sure you don't miss the week full of special promotions and ticket offers when the Clippers host the Iowa Cubs at Huntington Park!







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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