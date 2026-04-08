Iowa Offense Gets Hot, Defeat Omaha 12-4

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (7-4) scored 12 runs on 11 hits, defeating the Omaha Storm Chasers (5-6) 12-4 on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.

Iowa scored six runs over the first three innings of the game. A two-run home run from Pedro Ramirez in the first inning, followed by a three-run home run by Eric Yang in the second inning, and an RBI single from Yang in the third inning helped Iowa build an early 6-0 lead.

After Omaha responded with a combined three runs in the fourth through sixth innings to make it a 6-3 game, Iowa erupted for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. RBI knocks from Brett Bateman, Jonathon Long, and Ramirez, followed by a three-run home run off the bat of B.J. Murray Jr. helped extend the Iowa lead to 12-3.

Omaha scored one run in the ninth inning to finish the scoring at 12-4.

Iowa continues their six game series against Omaha on Thursday, with first pitch slated for 12:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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