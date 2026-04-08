WooSox Game Information

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







LHP Patrick Sandoval will make a rehab start for the WooSox. The game is live on NESN+.

APRIL 8th COLUMBUS (7-3) at WORCESTER (6-3) 12:05 pm

Columbus Clippers RHP Pedro Avila (0-0, 9.00) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Patrick Sandoval (NR)

A Wednesday Matinee - The Worcester Red Sox - who had their 5-game winning streak snapped last night while dropping a 14-10 slugfest in the series-opener to Columbus - take on the Clippers (AAA-Cleveland Guardians) in game two of their 6-game series this afternoon at 12:05 pm at Polar Park. Today's matinee can be seen on NESN+ and heard on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network. Worcester is 5-2 in day games this season compared to 1-1 at night.

Enter Sandman - The Boston Red Sox today sent LHP Patrick Sandoval to Worcester to begin a 30-day injury rehab assignment. Sandoval, 29, has been sidelined since undergoing Tommy John surgery on June 26, 2024. He missed all of last season after signing a 2-year contract with the Red Sox on December 23, 2024. In 107 career Major League games (100 starts) all with the Los Angeles Angels, Sandoval is 19-45 with a 4.01 ERA with 529 strikeouts in 536 carer big league innings. Originally an 11th round selection of the Houston Astros in 2015 out of Mission Viejo High School in California, Patrick was traded to the Angels for Martin Maldonado in July of 2018. He made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2019 and spent the next four seasons in the Los Angeles rotation (2020-24) before leaving a start on June 21, 2024 with his injured elbow. From 2021-23 he posted a 3.53 ERA in 72 games despite a tough-luck losing record. He also owns MLB's 7th -lowest HR/9 IP ratio since the start of 2022 (0.675).

About Last Night - The WooSox (6-3) battled back from 4-0 and 7-2 deficits to eventually take a 7th inning lead, 10-8 on a towering 3-run HR by catcher Matt Thaiss, but Columbus (7-3) scored 3 times in the 8th inning and added 3 more in the 9th inning to out-last the Sox, 14-10 on Tuesday night at Polar Park. Worcester pounded 14 hits for their 10 runs led by Kristian Campbell (3 hits), Matt Thaiss (2 hits, 2 walks, 3-run HR & 4 RBI), and Mikey Romero (a pair of RBI doubles). However, Sox pitchers gave up 16 hits as well as 12 walks and 6 wild pitches that led to 14 Columbus runs. Ironically, Worcester pitchers entered last night's game as the only team in the 20-team International League who had yet to throw a wild pitch all season.

This Series - This week/weekend marks Worcester's first extended series at home this season as the 6-game set resumes today and continues tomorrow and Friday both at 6:05 pm (with rising temperatures each day), and then over the weekend with games on Saturday at 4:05 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm - also with pleasant weather expected.

Can We Say Goodbye, Columbus - This is the fourth straight year that Columbus has made a trip to Polar Park to take on the WooSox and the Clippers have largely enjoyed their visits to the Heart of the Commonwealth. Columbus has won 12 of the 18 meetings all-time here at Polar Park and in the process have out-scored the WooSox, 137-83 in those 18 games. About three years ago the Clippers took 5 of 6 from the Sox from April 11-16, 2023 scoring 54 runs total in their 5 victories that series. In 2024, Columbus and Worcester split a 6-game set from June 18-23. And almost exactly one year ago, the Clippers won 3 games of an abbreviated 5-game set here at Polar Park from April 8-13, 2025 during a week that was marred by weather issues. The WooSox have never played in Columbus and won't until at least next year.

Rank and File - Worcester batters lead the league in Runs (68), Walks (71) and On-Base pct. (.419). They are 2nd in Team Batting with their .283 average and tied for 3rd in the league with 15 HR.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of series vs. Columbus at Polar Park this week/weekend

Thur. 6:05 pm (NESN) LHP Logan Allen (1-0, 1.80) vs. RHP Jack Anderson (0-0, 9.82) or RHP Tyler Uberstine (0-0, 2.25)

Fri. 6:05 pm (NESN+) LHP Ryan Webb (0-1, 7.94) vs. LHP Jake Bennett (1-1, 0.00)

Sat. 4:05 pm (NESN) RHP Rorik Maltrud (0-0, 5.19) vs. RHP Kutter Crawford* (NR) followed by LHP Payton Tolle (1-0, 4.50)

Sun. 1:05 pm (NESN+) RHP Trenton Denholm (1-0, 2.45) vs. LHP T.J. Sikkema (0-0, 9.64)

WooSox Promotions During This Homestand at Polar Park Through Sunday vs. Columbus...

Today, 12:05 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; Meet a couple of current WooSox players for photos and autographs in the DCU Club following the game.,

Thursday, 6:05 pm Endometriosis Awareness Night; Hanover Deck Special Offer - fans can purchase individual tickets to the newly renovated Hanover Deck which include a 2-hour buffet.

Friday, 6:05 pm Los Wepas de Worcester as WooSox players honor Cuba & Spain; UniBank Fireworks: The Best of Benito as the spectacular postgame fireworks show is set to the music of the world's biggest Latin music star.

Saturday, 4:05 pm Italian Heritage Day; The Fit Village 5k powered by lululemon will take place prior to the game. Gates open at 8:00 am with the race beginning between 9:30 - 10:00 am; The Larry Lucchino Writers Series begins featuring Dan Shaughnessy as ticket buyers for the game can enjoy a complimentary lunch in the DCU Club and a Q&A session with the legendary Boston Globe columnist and author writer from 1:00 - 2:00 pm; Shake & Take with New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito and his charismatic agent Sean Stellato at the Sherwood's Diner during the game for photographs (no autographs will be permitted); Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Bark in the Park (bring your dog to Polar Park) presented by Veterinary Urgent Care Center Worcester; Town Takeover: Northbridge; Kids Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets - Tickets for all WooSox games for the entire season are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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