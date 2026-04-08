Atlanta Braves Catcher Sean Murphy to Rehab with Gwinnett

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced today that catcher Sean Murphy will join the Stripers on an injury rehab assignment on Friday, April 10. Murphy, on Atlanta's 10-day injured list (right hip labrum repair), is scheduled to play in Gwinnett's 7:05 p.m. game that night vs. Nashville at Gwinnett Field.

The 31-year-old Murphy will begin his third career rehab assignment with the Stripers. He played in four games with the club in 2024 while out with a strained left oblique, and three games in 2025 while working his way back from a left ribcage fracture. In seven career games with Gwinnett, he's batting .250 (7-for-28) with one double, three home runs, six RBIs, and an .883 OPS.

Murphy is a veteran of 604 Major League games, batting .228 with 109 doubles, three triples, 93 home runs, 285 RBIs, and a .751 OPS with the Oakland Athletics (2019-22) and Braves (2023-25). He is the owner of one Rawlings Gold Glove Award (American League, 2021) and has been selected to one MLB All-Star Game (2023 with Atlanta).

Tickets for Friday's game are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

Listen to the game live on MyCountry993.com or watch on Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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