Indians Earn First Home Win with Shutout of Bats

Published on April 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Noah Davis went 6.0 shutout innings with seven strikeouts and Esmerlyn Valdez extended his on-base streak to 11 games with a two-run homer as the Indianapolis Indians earned their first home win of 2026 over the Louisville Bats on Wednesday afternoon, 5-0.

Davis (W, 1-1) and Bats starter Julian Aguiar (L, 0-1) kept the game scoreless through the first three innings before Indy (3-8) jumped on the board with a three-run fourth frame. Four consecutive batters reached base safely with two outs, with an RBI double and two-run single by Davis Wendzel and Nick Cimillo, respectively, beginning the scoring.

Another two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh featured a single from Ronny Simon and Valdez's second home run of the season. The Indians continued to threaten with consecutive hits by Endy Rodríguez and Rafael Flores Jr., but didn't scratch across another run.

After Davis exited the game with just two hits allowed, Evan Sisk, Mike Clevinger and Brandan Bidois took over and tossed 3.0 hitless innings with seven strikeouts to clinch the win. It was Indianapolis' first shutout since Sept. 14, 2025, vs. Iowa and its first shutout against Louisville (5-6) since April 6, 2023 (2), at Louisville Slugger Field.

Seven of nine Indians batters finished the contest with a hit, with Flores Jr. and Wendzel leading the pack with a pair each. Valdez and Cimillo combined to drive in four of the team's five runs.

The Indians will look for their first win streak of the season tomorrow at 6:35 PM vs. the Bats. LHP Nick Dombkowski (0-0, 7.88) will take the mound for Indy against RHP Davis Daniel (0-1, 8.22).







International League Stories from April 8, 2026

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