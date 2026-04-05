Indians Defeat Clippers in Series Finale

Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Jhostynxon Garcia tallied three hits and Thomas Harrington tossed 4.0 shutout innings in the Indianapolis Indians 7-2 win over the Columbus Clippers on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park. Indy has won its last four Easter Sunday contests.

The Indians (2-7) opened the scoring in the second inning with Termarr Johnson driving home Garcia with an RBI double into the left center field gap. Indy tacked on another run in the third inning with an RBI single from Esmerlyn Valdez that scored Alika Williams, extending Valdez's on-base streak to nine games to begin the campaign. Three more runs came across in the fourth frame to put Indianapolis up, 5-0.

Garcia tallied his third hit in the sixth inning, capping the scoring with a two-run double to the center field wall to extend the lead, 7-0. Columbus (6-3) posted their lone two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on back-to-back solo home runs from Cooper Ingle and Kody Huff.

Thomas Harrington shined in his second start of the season with his 4.0 scoreless. Carson Fulmer (W, 1-0) followed him in relief with 2.0 scoreless innings. Beau Burrows allowed the two homers across the seventh inning, Cam Sanders tossed a shutout eighth and Brandan Bidois retired all three batters he faced in the ninth.

Seven Columbus pitchers combined in a bullpen game with starter Jack Leftwich (L, 0-1) taking the loss with one earned run in 1.2 innings.

Indianapolis has an off day on Monday before beginning a six-game series at Victory Field with the Louisville Bats on Tuesday at 6:05 PM ET. No starter has been named at this time for Indy while RHP Chase Petty (0-1, 9.95) will take the mound for the Bats.







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