Toledo Splits Series with Syracuse 3-3

Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Syracuse, NY- The Toledo Mud Hens (3-6) fell at the Syracuse Mets (5-4) on Sunday, April 5, splitting the series, each team with 3 wins. The Hens had the lead until the final inning, suffering a 4-3 loss from a 2-run walk off home run.

For the fourth game in a row, the Mud Hens tallied a run in the first inning. Ben Malgeri led off the order with a double to left field, followed by Max Clark's single, putting him at 8 of 17 hits on the series and setting up runners on the corners. A walk loaded the bases for Jace Jung to pop a ground ball to second. Malgeri scored one for Toledo before a double play from Jung's ground ball ended the inning.

LHP Carlos Peña got the call up from Erie to start on the mound this afternoon, where he threw 5 complete innings, striking out 3, only allowing 4 hits and 0 runs in his campaign.

His first strikeout came at the bottom of the 1st, shutting out the opponent through 1.

Toledo brought its gloves to New York, continuing to shutout Syracuse for 5 innings, including a big catch from Corey Julks to save a game tying homer. Energy building, the bats lit up for the Hens in the 6th. Putting an end to the scoring drought, Trei Cruz dished out a hard one to Mets pitcher Jonathan Pintaro allowing Malgeri to come home on a throwing error (2-0). Clark, on second from his 6th double of the series, shifted to third from the error as well. When Jace Jung took the plate, the Hens earned run number 3 following Clark's sprint and slide home. (3-0)

Sean Guenther stepped in when Peña's day on the mound came to an end, earning 2 runs for the home team. (3-2)

Drew Sommers relieved Guenther after an inning, stepping up big time for the Mud Hens defense. The lefty racked up 4 strikeouts in just 1.2 frames, holding off the Mets a little longer.

In the 9th, Toledo had runners on base and flirted with scoring, but a final strikeout wiped those chances away.

The Hens' powerful defensive outing could not hold through the final stanza, succumbing to the Mets walk off 2-run homer. (3-4)

Looking Ahead

The Mud Hens are eager to be back in Toledo on Tuesday, April 7, for their home opening series. First pitch is set for 4:05p.m. going head-to-head with the St. Paul Saints.

Notables

Peña - 5.0IP, 4H, 0R, 0BB, 3K

Sommers - 1.2IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 4K

Clark - 2/4, 1R,

Malgeri - 1/3, 2R, 1BB







International League Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.