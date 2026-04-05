Cluff's Walk-Off Homer Gives Syracuse a Series Finale Win
Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - Jackson Cluff delivers an Easter Sunday walk-off two-run homer, lifting the Syracuse Mets to a dramatic 4-3 win over the Toledo Mud Hens at NBT Bank Stadium.
Toledo (3-6) struck first in the top of the first inning. Ben Malgeri doubled and Max Clark followed with a single to put runners on the corners. After a walk loaded the bases, Jace Jung grounded into a double play that brought home Malgeri, giving the Mud Hens a 1-0 lead.
On the mound, Mets starter Carl Edwards Jr. settled in after the first, tossing five innings of one-run ball, and striking out five.
After several quiet innings, Toledo added to its advantage in the sixth. Malgeri worked a walk and Clark doubled to put two in scoring position. A sacrifice fly by Jung plated a run, and another came home on a throwing error, extending the lead to 3-0.
Syracuse (5-4) responded in the bottom of the sixth. Ronny Mauricio reached on an error, and singles by Jose Rojas and Vidal Bruján loaded the bases. With two outs, Cristian Pache lined a two-run single to center field, cutting the deficit to 3-2.
The Mets pitching staff kept the game within reach the rest of the way. After Jonathan Pintaro allowed two runs in the sixth, Nick Burdi finished the seventh, and Ryan Lambert pitched a scoreless eighth. Alex Carrillo worked a clean ninth to set up the comeback.
In the bottom of the ninth, Syracuse completed the rally. Ji Hwan Bae led off with a double and moved to third on a flyout. With two outs, Jackson Cluff crushed a two-run home run to right field, walking it off and giving the Mets a 4-3 victory.
Syracuse continues hits the road on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
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Jackson Cluff of the Syracuse Mets rounds the bases on his walk-off home run
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