Clippers Flex Muscle with Back-To-Back Jacks

Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Easter Sunday at Huntington Park saw the Clippers drop the series finale against visiting Indianapolis, 7-2.

Columbus won four of the six games against the top affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Manager Andy Tracy received challenging news before the game, when the expecting starting pitcher Logan Allen was recalled to Cleveland. Jack Leftwich and the Clippers bullpen made a valiant effort Sunday but couldn't secure another victory.

Sunday's highlight came in the bottom of the 7th inning when Cooper Ingle and Kody Huff crushed home runs on consecutive pitches.

It was Cooper's second straight game with a home run. Huff had yet to go deep this season until he stepped to the plate with a chance to give the Clippers back-to-back long balls.

The loss Sunday drops the Clippers to 6-3 on the season so far, while Indianapolis leaves town with a record of 2-7.

The Clippers are in Worcester next week to face the Red Sox. Columbus returns home for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on April 14, make sure you don't miss the week full of special promotions and ticket offers when the Clippers host the Iowa Cubs at Huntington Park!







International League Stories from April 5, 2026

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