Garrett Twirls Gem as Jumbo Shrimp Shutout Space Cowboys
Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp blanked the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 2-0 Sunday afternoon at VyStar Ballpark behind an impressive pitching performance from starter Braxton Garrett and the bullpen.
Garrett twirled 4.2 shutout innings and struck out eight while allowing just two walks and two hits. Jake Walkinshaw (W, 1-0) earned the win for Jacksonville (3-6) thanks to 2.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Jack Ralston and Josh White (SV, 1) kept Sugar Land off the board across the final two innings.
Miguel Ullola (L, 1-1) earned the loss for Sugar Land (6-3) while allowing just one run through four frames on three walks and eight punchouts.
Jacksonville plated both its runs in the bottom of the fifth after Jared Serna led off the inning with a walk, Ethan O'Donnell singled and Matthew Etzel pulled a single to right field to plate Serna. One batter later, Deyvison De Los Santos brought in O'Donnell on an infield single to push the score to 2-0.
The Jumbo Shrimp hit the road for six games against the Norfolk Tides. The series begins Tuesday with Jacksonville right-hander Ryan Gusto (0-1, 5.40) scheduled to start on the mound.
Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and espn690.com with first pitch Tuesday set for 6:35 p.m.
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