Next Homestand April 14-19 vs Iowa

Published on April 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers welcome the Iowa Cubs to town for a six-game series beginning April 14. It's a special week at Huntington Park full of special promotions, ticket offers, and an appearance by a legendary video game icon.

Make sure to get your tickets now! This season, online fees are lower than ever to attend a Clippers game. Be here to see the Clippers battle the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs - the Iowa Cubs!

Homestand Highlights:

Tuesday, April 14 (6:15pm)

Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night! Every Tuesday all season, Sahlen's hot dogs are just ten cents! Be part of the Clippers tradition.

Wednesday, April 15 (6:15pm)

$5 Wednesday! ALL Bleacher, Lawn, and SRO tickets are just five dollars on $5 Wednesday! It's also Military & First Responder Appreciation Night. Plus look for Dollar Concession Deals around the ballpark!

Thursday, April 16 (12:05pm)

It's the first Business Day Special of the 2026 season with first pitch scheduled for just after noon. Skip work and spend the afternoon at the ballpark, we won't tell!

Friday, April 17 (6:15pm)

$5 Friday Beer special! Get small domestic draft beers for just five bucks.

Saturday, April 18 (4:05pm)

It's Video Game Day at Huntington Park, featuring a special appearance by the one and only Sonic the Hedgehog!

Sunday, April 19 (1:05pm)

Have a fun-filled end of the weekend for your family with Family Day at the Clippers! Get a Family Pass which admits up to 2 adults and 4 youth/seniors for Bleacher/Lawn/Standing Room Only for just $24 total or upgrade to Reserved Seating for $30 for the entire family! Clippers fans 60 & over can enjoy discounted admission on Sundays! Bleacher seats are $5 and Reserved Seats are $7. It's also the first SIGNATURE SUNDAY - For the first 20 minutes after gates open, kids 16 & under can get an autograph from two Clippers players. Report to the AAA Guest Services Booth by the Home Plate Gate on the concourse to create your very own memory! Line may close early so arrive early.

Friday, April 3 - 6:15pm

It is Student ID Night; students 14 & above can present a valid ID and receive a $5 reserved seat. Small domestic drafts are just $5.

Saturday, April 4 - 4:05pm

Special late afternoon start time - don't miss the first Saturday game of the season!

Sunday, April 5 - 1:05pm

Family Day at Huntington Park. Get a Family Pass which admits up to 2 adults and 4 youth/seniors for Bleacher/Lawn/Standing Room Only for just $24 total or upgrade to Reserved Seating for $30 for the entire family! The first 500 kids 12 & under to enter the gates will receive a Clippers Victory Bell from Dor-Mar! It's also Senior Day; Clippers fans 60 & over can enjoy discounted admission on Sundays! Bleacher seats are $5 and Reserved Seats are $7. Join us when gates open for a pre-game Easter Egg Hunt on the outfield grass for kids! Bring your own basket and gather as many eggs as you can. There's candy in every egg and you'll have a chance to win Clippers prizes! And stick around after the game for a fun lap around the bases! Fans of all ages are welcome! Enter the field by section 5 on the 1st base side and then exit on the 3rd base side. (Weather permitting).

CLIPPERS 2026 TICKETS ON SALE NOW!!!







International League Stories from April 5, 2026

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